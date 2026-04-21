VHP To Reach Out To Corporates Over ‘Workplace Issues’ Faced By Hindu Women

Hassan (Karnataka), Apr 21 (PTI) The VHP will approach corporate and industry bodies across the country to ensure that Hindu women are not "targeted or victimised" at workplaces, a senior leader of the organisation said on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference here, VHP Organising General Secretary Milind Parande said the Hindu organisation will meet national associations of various industries and raise concerns over alleged incidents involving "love jihad" and forced conversions in workplaces. The term "love jihad" is used by right-wing groups to allege a conspiracy by Muslim men to lure Hindu women into relationships and marriage to convert them to Islam.

"The VHP will systematically meet national associations of various industries across the country. We will ensure that in any workplace--not just IT but all industries--Hindu women are not targeted or victimised," he said.

Raising concerns over alleged targeting of Hindu women in workplaces, Parande said, "Hindu society is being targeted and is facing distress. Such tendencies are not acceptable in any civilised society." He also urged introspection within the Muslim community.

"The entire community should consider what values are being imparted to its younger generation. Such tendencies are not acceptable in any civilised society," he said.

Parande said that rising incidents could lead to the entire Muslim community coming under suspicion.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader's remarks come in the wake of the alleged harassment and religious coercion at the Nashik unit of IT Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).

He said his ongoing visit to Karnataka was part of a nationwide organisational tour aimed at expansion.

The aim is to expand the organisational reach. "During this visit, certain issues in Karnataka have come to our attention," he said.

He also flagged cattle smuggling as a major concern, alleging that large-scale transportation of cattle was taking place from Karnataka towards neighbouring states.

"Although the cow protection law was passed here in 2020, it is not being implemented strictly," he alleged, demanding identification of smuggling routes and action against vehicle owners and drivers involved.

"We demand that the routes used for smuggling be identified. Such vehicles should be confiscated if the offender is a repeat offender. This is a matter that needs serious attention," he said.

He alleged that there appears to be a biased and discriminatory attitude against pro-Hindu activists. This gives the impression of an anti-Hindu approach.

He called for stricter enforcement of laws.

"The law must be implemented strictly, that is our demand. Who else will enforce it if not the government," he said, adding that VHP workers act within the legal framework.

Responding to a question on attacks on cow protection activists, Parande said, "There must be a balanced discussion. First, why is the transportation happening? Who will talk about that? Thousands of times, laws are being violated and cattle are being slaughtered. Otherwise, anger in Hindu society will naturally rise," he added.

Parande urged the administration to identify routes and curb smuggling.

He said the VHP will do whatever is necessary. It is ready to face hardships, even imprisonment if necessary.

Touching upon the Women's Reservation Bill, he said, "This is not the failure of the central government but of the opposition," adding that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP were capable of responding to criticism.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)