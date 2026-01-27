UCC Marks New Chapter For Women’s Empowerment In Uttarakhand: Dhami

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday said that the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code in the state has ushered in a new era of women's empowerment.

Addressing a programme marking the first anniversary of UCC implementation, celebrated as 'UCC Day', Dhami said that discrimination, inequality, and injustice prevailed in society due to different personal laws for certain communities.

He said, "The implementation of the UCC has not only given equal rights to all citizens of the state but has also ushered in a new era of women's empowerment in the state." "Not a single case of 'halala' has been reported since the implementation of UCC," the chief minister said.

Dhami said, "Now the Muslim sisters and daughters of Uttarakhand have been freed from social evils like halala, iddat, polygamy, child marriage, and triple talaq. Not a single case of halala has been reported in Uttarakhand since the implementation of the UCC, and that is why Muslim women have welcomed this law." The chief minister, however, also said that some cases of polygamy have been reported in the state, and the strictest action will be taken against them.

Uttarakhand is the first state in the country to implement the UCC.

Dhami said that for decades after independence, due to "vote bank politics", no one dared to implement the UCC, while a uniform code is already in force in all developed and civilised countries, including major Muslim nations.

He said that all the framers of the Constitution, including Baba Saheb Ambedkar, had included the UCC in the Directive Principles of State Policy under Article 44 of the Constitution.

Dhami said that before the 2022 Assembly elections, he had promised to bring the UCC, and the public supported him on this.

Dhami said that work started as soon as the new government was formed, and after completing all the procedures, it was implemented on January 27, 2025.

Describing this day as a "golden chapter" in the history of Uttarakhand, he said that it was a matter of immense personal pride for him that he had successfully implemented the law.

The chief minister reiterated that the UCC is not against any religion or sect, but rather a legal effort to eliminate social evils and establish "equality and harmony" among all citizens.

He said, "Through this law, the fundamental beliefs and practices of any religion have not been changed; only the harmful practices have been removed." Dhami said that the state government recently brought an ordinance related to necessary amendments in the UCC, under which there is a provision to annul marriages if a person conceals their identity or provides false information at the time of marriage.

He said that, along with this, strict punitive provisions have been ensured for any kind of force, coercion, fraud, or illegal acts in marriage and live-in relationships.

Dhami also honoured the officers who contributed to the UCC and those who did commendable work in its registration.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)