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HomeCitiesSnowfall, Heavy Rain Alert For Hilly Districts In Uttarakhand

Snowfall, Heavy Rain Alert For Hilly Districts In Uttarakhand

In the state capital, Dehradun, the sky will remain partly cloudy with light rain and thunderstorms accompanied by lightning expected, the Met said.

By : PTI | Updated at : 12 May 2026 12:14 PM (IST)

Dehradun: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday morning issued an 'alert' for heavy rain, hail, and gusty winds across several hilly districts of Uttarakhand.

The Meteorological Centre in Dehradun said light to moderate rain and thunderstorms are likely at many places in the hilly regions, with snowfall expected in areas situated at an altitude of 4200 metres and above. It added that the remaining districts will witness light to moderate rain at a few places.

The weather office issued 'alert' for Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Bageshwar and Pithoragarh districts. It said these areas are likely to experience isolated incidents of lightning, hailstorms, and intense to very intense spells of rain.

An orange alert was issued for Dehradun, Tehri Garhwal, and Haridwar districts. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph are forecast for these regions.

Areas like Chakrata, Purola, Barkot, Doiwala, Rishikesh, and Mussoorie are likely to experience intense spells of rain, the weather office said.

A 'watch' has been issued for the remaining hilly districts, where lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph are anticipated. While the districts in the plains are also expected to see isolated thunderstorms and similar wind speeds, the weather office said.

In the state capital, Dehradun, the sky will remain partly cloudy with light rain and thunderstorms accompanied by lightning expected, the Met said.

Maximum temperatures across the state remained below normal during the past 24 hours, particularly in the hills, where they were markedly below normal. While no significant change in temperature is expected over the next 48 to 72 hours, officials forecast a rise of 2-4 degrees Celsius thereafter.

Significant rainfall was recorded in the 24 hours till 8.30 am today, with Didihat receiving 29 mm and Chamoli recording 26.4 mm, whereas Dehradun recorded 9 mm of rain during this period. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 12 May 2026 12:14 PM (IST)
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IMD Uttarakhand Uttarakhand Weather Forecast
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