TVK Leader Arrested Over Rs 25 Crore Fraud Days After Vijay's Oath; Tension Grips SP Office

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom TVK functionary arrested for multi-crore financial fraud.

Accused allegedly collected over Rs 25 crore promising high returns.

Investors gathered, demanding accused be handed over.

Police assure investigation and money recovery efforts.

Tension prevailed in Tamil Nadu’s Pudukkottai district after police arrested a functionary of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in connection with an alleged financial fraud involving more than Rs 25 crore.

The accused, identified as Saravanan, is a resident of the Thiruvappur area in Pudukkottai city and serves as a Central District Executive Committee Member of the party, according to ANI.

Police said Saravanan allegedly collected large amounts of money from more than 100 people over several years by promising unusually high returns on investment. Investigators claim he later failed to repay the investors, triggering widespread complaints and public outrage. The development comes just days after party chief Vijay took oath as maiden Chief Minister of the state.

Investors Allege Multi-Crore Fraud

According to the police, Saravanan allegedly borrowed money from prominent individuals and private lenders in and around Pudukkottai.

Officials said the amounts collected reportedly ranged between Rs 30 lakh and Rs 1.5 crore from different investors. In several instances, he is also accused of citing personal reasons, including his mother’s ill health, while seeking financial assistance.

Police sources alleged that the total amount involved exceeded Rs 25 crore. Investors claimed that they had been unable to contact Saravanan on his mobile phone for nearly 15 days before complaints were formally lodged.

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Complaints Trigger Police Action

Several affected individuals had approached the Pudukkottai District Superintendent of Police over the past 10 days, expressing fears that the accused might attempt to evade repayment.

Some complainants reportedly alleged that Saravanan could misuse the name of the ruling party amid recent political developments in Tamil Nadu.

Based on the complaints received, the District Crime Branch launched an investigation and began searching for the accused. Police eventually traced and arrested Saravanan from another state before bringing him back to Pudukkottai for questioning.

Crowd Gathers Outside SP Office

News of the arrest quickly spread across the district, prompting more than 100 affected persons to gather at the office of the Superintendent of Police.

The situation turned tense as several people demanded that the accused be handed over to them. Some protesters allegedly told officials they would “take care of him themselves”.

Police personnel intervened and later managed to calm the crowd. Officials assured the protesters that legal proceedings had already been initiated and that Saravanan would be produced before a court.

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Police Promise Further Investigation

Authorities said the accused would be taken into custody for further interrogation as part of the ongoing investigation into the alleged fraud.

Police also told the victims that efforts would be made to recover the money and return it to those affected by the alleged scheme.

Despite the assurances, many complainants continued to remain inside the premises of the Superintendent of Police’s office, keeping the atmosphere in the area tense for several hours after the arrest.