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English NewsCitiesDGCA Makes 2 Pilots Mandatory For Char Dham Flights, Operators Threaten Strike

DGCA Makes 2 Pilots Mandatory For Char Dham Flights, Operators Threaten Strike

The second requirement makes it compulsory for operators to secure clearance from the Control Room at Sahastradhara in Dehradun before each flight leg.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 02 Nov 2026 07:02 AM (IST)

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has made it mandatory for helicopter operators in Uttarakhand's Char Dham sector to deploy two pilots on every flight from Monday, November 2, following a crash that killed all six people on board on Friday.

The aviation regulator has ruled out single-pilot operations on the route. However, the decision has met with opposition from most helicopter operators, who have threatened to suspend services from Monday until the order is reviewed.

On October 31, 11 of the 13 charter operators jointly wrote to the DGCA, announcing their decision to halt all flight operations. Copies of the communication were also sent to the Civil Aviation Ministry's Secretary and the Uttarakhand administration.

A DGCA source said three new requirements would come into force from November 2 and apply to all operators.

Under the first provision, every Char Dham charter flight must have two pilots on board, with the co-pilot also required to be qualified to fly in hilly terrain.

The second requirement makes it compulsory for operators to secure clearance from the Control Room at Sahastradhara in Dehradun before each flight leg. The clearance must cover both the destination and the route.

The third provision requires all crew members to submit a Pilot Report (PIREP) after landing at every destination helipad during Char Dham charter operations.

Why Are Helicopter Operators Opposing The DGCA Order?

In their communication to the regulator, the operators sought an alternative operating arrangement that would address aviation safety concerns without making helicopter services in the region financially unsustainable.

They said they were proposing to suspend Char Dham charter services from November 2 until the authorities reviewed the decision and reached a mutually acceptable solution in consultation with the operators.

The letter argued that making two pilots compulsory without adequately consulting operators or assessing the financial and operational consequences could render their businesses unviable.

According to the operators, deploying an additional pilot for every charter flight would increase expenditure on salaries, accommodation, logistics, crew availability and other operational requirements. They maintained that the existing charter rates and narrow profit margins would not allow them to absorb these additional costs. Passing the entire burden on to passengers would also be commercially difficult, they said.

Why Could Helicopter Ticket Prices Increase?

A senior helicopter operator, speaking on condition of anonymity, said fares on the route currently range between Rs 2.25 lakh and Rs 2.5 lakh per passenger.

The operator explained that helicopters currently carry up to five passengers along with the pilot. Introducing a second pilot would reduce passenger capacity by one, affecting revenue from every flight.

The additional pilot's salary and the loss of passenger revenue would further increase operating costs. The operator said fares could consequently rise to around Rs 4 lakh, potentially discouraging pilgrims from using helicopter services.

Operators Raise Concerns Over Pilot Shortage

The operators also flagged difficulties in arranging enough qualified pilots at short notice.

They currently have a combined strength of around 70 pilots, which, according to the operator, would need to increase to approximately 110 to meet the new requirement.

The monthly Flight Duty Time Limitation of 90 hours per pilot would also have to be factored into staffing requirements.

“Where will we find such a large number of helicopter pilots at such short notice?” the operator asked.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 02 Nov 2026 07:02 AM (IST)
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Char Dham Uttarakhand DGCA
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