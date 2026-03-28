Major Jolt For BJP In Uttarakhand As Senior Leaders Among 8 Prepare To Cross Over To Congress

A major political development is unfolding in Uttarakhand, with signs of dissent emerging within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In a significant setback for the party, at least eight leaders are reportedly preparing to join the Indian National Congress in Delhi.

Among those likely to switch sides are several prominent faces, including former MLAs Rajkumar Thukral, Bhimlal Arya and Narayan Pal. Their potential exit signals growing unease within the state unit and could reshape local political dynamics.

Former MLAs, Senior Leaders Among Likely Defectors

Other leaders expected to join the Congress include Lakhan Negi, who has previously contested as an Independent candidate from Bhimtal, along with Gaurav Goyal, former Mayor of Roorkee, and Anuj Gupta, former Municipal Council Chairman of Mussoorie.

The anticipated shift, if finalised, would mark a notable moment in Uttarakhand politics, highlighting internal tensions within the BJP and offering a potential boost to the Congress ahead of future electoral battles.

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