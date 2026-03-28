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HomeCitiesMajor Jolt For BJP In Uttarakhand As Senior Leaders Among 8 Prepare To Cross Over To Congress

Major Jolt For BJP In Uttarakhand As Senior Leaders Among 8 Prepare To Cross Over To Congress

This potential defection, fueled by internal unease, could significantly alter the state's political landscape and bolster Congress's prospects.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 28 Mar 2026 12:20 PM (IST)

A major political development is unfolding in Uttarakhand, with signs of dissent emerging within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In a significant setback for the party, at least eight leaders are reportedly preparing to join the Indian National Congress in Delhi.

Among those likely to switch sides are several prominent faces, including former MLAs Rajkumar Thukral, Bhimlal Arya and Narayan Pal. Their potential exit signals growing unease within the state unit and could reshape local political dynamics.

Former MLAs, Senior Leaders Among Likely Defectors

Other leaders expected to join the Congress include Lakhan Negi, who has previously contested as an Independent candidate from Bhimtal, along with Gaurav Goyal, former Mayor of Roorkee, and Anuj Gupta, former Municipal Council Chairman of Mussoorie.

The anticipated shift, if finalised, would mark a notable moment in Uttarakhand politics, highlighting internal tensions within the BJP and offering a potential boost to the Congress ahead of future electoral battles.

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About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 28 Mar 2026 12:20 PM (IST)
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BJP Uttarakhand News
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