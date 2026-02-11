Winter Eases In Uttar Pradesh As Temperatures Rise; Dry Weather Likely For A Week

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Winter conditions are beginning to ease across Uttar Pradesh, with clear mornings and evenings and bright sunshine during the day pushing temperatures gradually higher. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast dry weather across the state for the next week, with no warnings issued for any district. All districts have now been placed in the green zone.

According to the IMD, weather conditions will remain dry across both divisions of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, February 11. Fog has entered its final phase in the state. Over the past 24 hours, light to moderate fog was reported in parts of the Terai region, but its impact is expected to reduce further. Westerly winds have also weakened.

Temperatures On Rise Across The State

Skies remain completely clear during the morning and evening hours, while daytime sunshine is felt more sharply by residents. The increase in sunshine has led to a steady rise in temperatures, although mild cold conditions are still being felt at night. The IMD has predicted that maximum temperatures could rise by around 2 degrees Celsius over the next two days, while minimum temperatures may increase by 2–3 degrees Celsius.

From Lucknow to Noida: Clear Skies, Mild Chill

In the state capital Lucknow, weather conditions are expected to remain pleasant, with sunshine intensifying as the day progresses. The maximum temperature is likely to touch 26 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is expected to hover around 11 degrees Celsius. Similar conditions are forecast for Noida and Ghaziabad, where skies will remain clear and a slight chill may be felt during the morning and evening hours.

The weather department has also indicated that two weak western disturbances are expected to become active over the Himalayan region, one on February 13 and another on February 16. However, their impact on weather conditions in Uttar Pradesh is likely to remain minimal.