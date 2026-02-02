Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Weather conditions in Uttar Pradesh remain unstable, with fluctuating patterns continuing across the state. On Sunday, very light rainfall was recorded at a few places in western Uttar Pradesh, keeping the cold conditions intact. The Meteorological Department has issued warnings for rain accompanied by thunder and lightning, hailstorms in several districts today, while dense fog is expected to blanket many areas. Foggy conditions are also likely to persist over the coming days.

According to the weather department, parts of western Uttar Pradesh may witness rain showers with thunder and lightning today, while isolated rainfall is expected in eastern Uttar Pradesh. A warning for lightning strikes has been issued across the state, with winds likely to blow at speeds of 30-40 kmph. Dense fog is also forecast in several districts, and thick fog conditions are expected to continue on February 3 and 4 as well.

Lucknow, Noida and Ghaziabad Forecast

In the state capital Lucknow, skies are expected to remain clear in the morning on Monday, with partial cloud cover developing after noon. Light, scattered rain may occur in some areas by late evening. In Delhi-NCR’s adjoining regions of Noida and Ghaziabad, partly cloudy conditions are likely from the morning, along with a warning of dense fog during early hours.

Dense Fog Warning Issued for These Districts

The weather department has issued a dense fog warning for Saharanpur, Shamli, Baghpat, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Bijnor, Moradabad, Rampur, Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Bahraich, Shravasti, Balrampur, Gonda, Basti, Siddharthnagar, Maharajganj, Kushinagar, Deoria, Sant Kabir Nagar and Gorakhpur.

Thunderstorms and Rain Likely in Several Areas

Rain accompanied by thunder, lightning and strong winds is likely in Agra, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Etawah, Kannauj, Auraiya, Jalaun, Kanpur, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Mahoba and Hamirpur. Similar warnings have been issued for Unnao, Rae Bareli, Fatehpur, Banda, Chitrakoot, Kaushambi, Pratapgarh and Prayagraj. Wind speeds in these districts may reach 30-40 kmph.

According to the Meteorological Department, the change in weather is due to the activation of a fresh western disturbance. Foggy conditions and occasional drizzle are expected to continue across the state until February 4. Over the next 24 hours, the maximum temperature in Uttar Pradesh is likely to rise by 4–6 degrees Celsius, while minimum temperatures may increase by 3–5 degrees Celsius, followed by a slight decline thereafter.