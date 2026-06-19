Heatwave Intensifies Across Uttar Pradesh, Prayagraj Crosses 45°C; No Relief Expected Soon

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Uttar Pradesh faces severe heatwave; 26 districts under yellow alert.

Prayagraj hit 45°C; western UP faces persistent dry weather.

Isolated light showers bring no relief; monsoon arrival delayed.

Uttar Pradesh is once again witnessing a sharp rise in temperatures, with intense sunshine and oppressive humidity making outdoor activities increasingly difficult. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for severe heatwave conditions in more than 26 districts, including Prayagraj and Varanasi.

While a few areas may receive isolated light showers, weather officials have said the rainfall is unlikely to provide any meaningful relief from the sweltering conditions. Most parts of the state are expected to remain under the grip of intense heat over the coming days.

The warning comes as temperatures continue to climb across several regions, raising concerns about prolonged exposure to extreme weather conditions.

Dry Weather to Persist Across Parts of Western UP

According to the IMD, districts including Meerut, Moradabad, Rampur, Sambhal, Bareilly, Pilibhit, Shahjahanpur, Badaun, Lakhimpur Kheri, Bahraich and Shravasti are expected to witness dry weather conditions on Friday.

Clear skies and strong sunshine are likely to dominate the forecast across these areas. Weather officials have also warned of heatwave conditions at isolated locations.

Maximum temperatures in these districts are expected to remain between 38 and 42 degrees Celsius, adding to the discomfort caused by high humidity levels.

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Prayagraj Among Hottest Places in State

Prayagraj remained the hottest district in Uttar Pradesh over the past 24 hours, with the maximum temperature crossing the 45-degree Celsius mark.

The IMD has issued a severe heatwave warning for the district and cautioned residents to take necessary precautions against prolonged exposure to extreme heat.

Apart from Prayagraj, heatwave alerts have also been issued for Varanasi, Sitapur, Gonda, Barabanki, Ayodhya, Amethi, Sultanpur, Pratapgarh, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Sant Ravidas Nagar, Mirzapur and Sonbhadra.

Light Rain Likely in Select Districts

Amid the rising temperatures, a few districts in western and eastern Uttar Pradesh could witness isolated rainfall on Friday.

In the Bundelkhand region, Jhansi, Banda, Chitrakoot, Jalaun, Hamirpur, Mahoba and Lalitpur may receive light showers at one or two places.

Similarly, districts in eastern Uttar Pradesh, including Siddharthnagar, Maharajganj, Kushinagar, Deoria, Ballia, Sant Kabir Nagar, Gorakhpur, Mau and Ghazipur, may also witness scattered rainfall activity.

However, weather officials have indicated that the showers are unlikely to have any significant impact on temperatures.

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No Immediate Relief From Heat, Monsoon May Arrive Late

The weather department has warned that people across Uttar Pradesh are unlikely to get relief from the intense heat and heatwave conditions between June 20 and June 24.

Heatwave conditions are expected to prevail at different locations during this period, while the possibility of widespread rainfall remains low. As a result, temperatures may continue to rise further.

Officials have forecast an increase of 2 to 3 degrees Celsius in maximum temperatures across the state over the next two to three days.

According to the IMD, the prevailing weather pattern could also delay the arrival of the southwest monsoon in Uttar Pradesh. At present, the monsoon is expected to reach the state around June 24 or June 25.