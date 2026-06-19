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HomeCitiesHeatwave Intensifies Across Uttar Pradesh, Prayagraj Crosses 45°C; No Relief Expected Soon

Heatwave Intensifies Across Uttar Pradesh, Prayagraj Crosses 45°C; No Relief Expected Soon

Uttar Pradesh is experiencing a fresh spell of intense heat, with the IMD issuing a yellow alert in more than 26 districts, including Prayagraj and Varanasi.

Written By : Ayesha Fatima |  Updated at : 19 Jun 2026 08:28 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Uttar Pradesh faces severe heatwave; 26 districts under yellow alert.
  • Prayagraj hit 45°C; western UP faces persistent dry weather.
  • Isolated light showers bring no relief; monsoon arrival delayed.

Uttar Pradesh is once again witnessing a sharp rise in temperatures, with intense sunshine and oppressive humidity making outdoor activities increasingly difficult. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for severe heatwave conditions in more than 26 districts, including Prayagraj and Varanasi.

While a few areas may receive isolated light showers, weather officials have said the rainfall is unlikely to provide any meaningful relief from the sweltering conditions. Most parts of the state are expected to remain under the grip of intense heat over the coming days.

The warning comes as temperatures continue to climb across several regions, raising concerns about prolonged exposure to extreme weather conditions.

Dry Weather to Persist Across Parts of Western UP

According to the IMD, districts including Meerut, Moradabad, Rampur, Sambhal, Bareilly, Pilibhit, Shahjahanpur, Badaun, Lakhimpur Kheri, Bahraich and Shravasti are expected to witness dry weather conditions on Friday.

Clear skies and strong sunshine are likely to dominate the forecast across these areas. Weather officials have also warned of heatwave conditions at isolated locations.

Maximum temperatures in these districts are expected to remain between 38 and 42 degrees Celsius, adding to the discomfort caused by high humidity levels.

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Prayagraj Among Hottest Places in State

Prayagraj remained the hottest district in Uttar Pradesh over the past 24 hours, with the maximum temperature crossing the 45-degree Celsius mark.

The IMD has issued a severe heatwave warning for the district and cautioned residents to take necessary precautions against prolonged exposure to extreme heat.

Apart from Prayagraj, heatwave alerts have also been issued for Varanasi, Sitapur, Gonda, Barabanki, Ayodhya, Amethi, Sultanpur, Pratapgarh, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Sant Ravidas Nagar, Mirzapur and Sonbhadra.

Light Rain Likely in Select Districts

Amid the rising temperatures, a few districts in western and eastern Uttar Pradesh could witness isolated rainfall on Friday.

In the Bundelkhand region, Jhansi, Banda, Chitrakoot, Jalaun, Hamirpur, Mahoba and Lalitpur may receive light showers at one or two places.

Similarly, districts in eastern Uttar Pradesh, including Siddharthnagar, Maharajganj, Kushinagar, Deoria, Ballia, Sant Kabir Nagar, Gorakhpur, Mau and Ghazipur, may also witness scattered rainfall activity.

However, weather officials have indicated that the showers are unlikely to have any significant impact on temperatures.

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No Immediate Relief From Heat, Monsoon May Arrive Late

The weather department has warned that people across Uttar Pradesh are unlikely to get relief from the intense heat and heatwave conditions between June 20 and June 24.

Heatwave conditions are expected to prevail at different locations during this period, while the possibility of widespread rainfall remains low. As a result, temperatures may continue to rise further.

Officials have forecast an increase of 2 to 3 degrees Celsius in maximum temperatures across the state over the next two to three days.

According to the IMD, the prevailing weather pattern could also delay the arrival of the southwest monsoon in Uttar Pradesh. At present, the monsoon is expected to reach the state around June 24 or June 25.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current weather situation in Uttar Pradesh?

Uttar Pradesh is experiencing a sharp rise in temperatures, intense sunshine, and oppressive humidity. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for severe heatwave conditions in over 26 districts.

Which districts are experiencing the most severe heat?

Prayagraj was the hottest district, with temperatures exceeding 45 degrees Celsius. Severe heatwave warnings are also issued for Varanasi, Sitapur, Gonda, and other districts.

Is there any relief from the heat expected soon?

No immediate relief is expected between June 20 and June 24, with temperatures potentially rising further. Isolated light showers in some areas are unlikely to provide meaningful relief.

When is the monsoon expected to arrive in Uttar Pradesh?

The arrival of the southwest monsoon in Uttar Pradesh might be delayed due to the prevailing weather pattern. It is currently expected to reach the state around June 24 or June 25.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 19 Jun 2026 08:28 AM (IST)
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Heatwave UP News Up Weather
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