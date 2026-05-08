Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Uttar Pradesh expects dry weather with sunshine, but light rain.

27 districts forecast thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds.

Eastern UP districts anticipate light showers and some cloud cover.

Rainfall may return after May 10 with a new disturbance.

Uttar Pradesh is witnessing a gradual decline in thunderstorm and rainfall activity, with several districts expected to experience dry weather and sunshine during the day. However, the India Meteorological Department has forecast light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in 27 districts across the state on Friday.

According to the weather department, districts including Agra, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Mahoba, Hamirpur, Fatehpur, Kaushambi, Chitrakoot, Banda, Prayagraj, Mirzapur and Sonbhadra may receive light to moderate rainfall during the day.

The department has also warned of thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds reaching speeds of 30-40 kmph in these areas, which could disrupt normal life and local movement.

Light Showers Likely In Eastern UP Districts

Light rainfall or drizzle is also expected in parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh, including Gorakhpur, Gonda, Bahraich, Balrampur, Shravasti, Siddharthnagar, Basti, Maharajganj, Kushinagar, Deoria and Sant Kabir Nagar.

While light cloud cover may persist in these districts, no major weather warning has been issued for the region.

The remaining districts of the state have been placed in the green zone, where weather conditions are expected to remain dry with clear skies and bright sunshine through the day.

Dry Weather Likely In Lucknow, Noida

The weather remained clear in the state capital Lucknow on Friday morning, with no immediate signs of rainfall. Residents, however, continued to experience relief from the recent heatwave conditions due to showers recorded on Thursday.

The maximum temperature in Lucknow is expected to hover around 34 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature may settle near 21 degrees Celsius at night.

Similarly, dry weather conditions are expected in Noida, Ghaziabad, and Meerut, where sunny conditions are likely to prevail during the day.

Rain Cycle May Return After May 10

The weather department has predicted largely dry conditions across Uttar Pradesh on May 9 and 10, accompanied by a gradual rise in temperatures.

However, meteorologists have indicated that a fresh western disturbance is expected to become active over the region after May 10, potentially triggering another round of thunderstorms and rainfall across different parts of the state between May 11 and May 13.

Meanwhile, weather-related incidents continued to be reported from parts of the state. In Mahoba, a farmer reportedly died after being struck by lightning while taking shelter under a tree during rain. Separately, a woman died after childbirth at a district hospital in Rudrapur, with family members alleging negligence in treatment.