Uttar Pradesh is experiencing a gradual decline in thunderstorm and rainfall activity, with some districts expecting dry weather and sunshine. However, light to moderate rain with thunderstorms is forecast for 27 districts on Friday.
UP Weather: Light Rain, Thunderstorm Alert In 27 Districts; IMD Forecasts More Showers After May 10
UP Weather: IMD has issued alerts for thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds in 27 districts stretching from Agra to Gorakhpur. Another western disturbance is likely to become active after May 10.
- Uttar Pradesh expects dry weather with sunshine, but light rain.
- 27 districts forecast thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds.
- Eastern UP districts anticipate light showers and some cloud cover.
- Rainfall may return after May 10 with a new disturbance.
Uttar Pradesh is witnessing a gradual decline in thunderstorm and rainfall activity, with several districts expected to experience dry weather and sunshine during the day. However, the India Meteorological Department has forecast light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in 27 districts across the state on Friday.
According to the weather department, districts including Agra, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Mahoba, Hamirpur, Fatehpur, Kaushambi, Chitrakoot, Banda, Prayagraj, Mirzapur and Sonbhadra may receive light to moderate rainfall during the day.
The department has also warned of thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds reaching speeds of 30-40 kmph in these areas, which could disrupt normal life and local movement.
Light Showers Likely In Eastern UP Districts
Light rainfall or drizzle is also expected in parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh, including Gorakhpur, Gonda, Bahraich, Balrampur, Shravasti, Siddharthnagar, Basti, Maharajganj, Kushinagar, Deoria and Sant Kabir Nagar.
While light cloud cover may persist in these districts, no major weather warning has been issued for the region.
The remaining districts of the state have been placed in the green zone, where weather conditions are expected to remain dry with clear skies and bright sunshine through the day.
Dry Weather Likely In Lucknow, Noida
The weather remained clear in the state capital Lucknow on Friday morning, with no immediate signs of rainfall. Residents, however, continued to experience relief from the recent heatwave conditions due to showers recorded on Thursday.
The maximum temperature in Lucknow is expected to hover around 34 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature may settle near 21 degrees Celsius at night.
Similarly, dry weather conditions are expected in Noida, Ghaziabad, and Meerut, where sunny conditions are likely to prevail during the day.
Rain Cycle May Return After May 10
The weather department has predicted largely dry conditions across Uttar Pradesh on May 9 and 10, accompanied by a gradual rise in temperatures.
However, meteorologists have indicated that a fresh western disturbance is expected to become active over the region after May 10, potentially triggering another round of thunderstorms and rainfall across different parts of the state between May 11 and May 13.
Meanwhile, weather-related incidents continued to be reported from parts of the state. In Mahoba, a farmer reportedly died after being struck by lightning while taking shelter under a tree during rain. Separately, a woman died after childbirth at a district hospital in Rudrapur, with family members alleging negligence in treatment.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is the current weather forecast for Uttar Pradesh?
Which districts in Uttar Pradesh are expected to receive rain on Friday?
Districts like Agra, Etawah, Kanpur, Jhansi, Prayagraj, Mirzapur, and Sonbhadra may receive light to moderate rainfall. Eastern UP districts including Gorakhpur and Deoria can also expect light showers or drizzle.
Are there any weather warnings for Uttar Pradesh?
Yes, thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds of 30-40 kmph are warned for some districts, potentially disrupting normal life. No major warnings are issued for eastern UP.
What is the weather expected to be like in Lucknow and Noida?
Dry weather with sunny conditions is anticipated in Lucknow, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Meerut. Lucknow's maximum temperature is expected around 34°C, with a minimum of 21°C at night.
When is the rain cycle expected to return to Uttar Pradesh?
Largely dry conditions are predicted for May 9 and 10, with a rise in temperatures. A fresh western disturbance after May 10 may bring back thunderstorms and rainfall between May 11 and May 13.