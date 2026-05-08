Delhi Weather Today: Cool Winds Keep Heat At Bay, IMD Predicts Pleasant Conditions Across NCR

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Cool winds maintain pleasant Delhi weather, easing summer heat.

Temperatures hover around 33-35°C with clear skies forecast.

Wind speeds range from 15-20 kmph, bringing breezy conditions.

Authorities advise caution due to fluctuating atmospheric conditions.

Delhi’s weather has remained pleasant in recent days, offering residents relief from rising summer temperatures as cool winds continue to sweep across the national capital and surrounding NCR regions.

Despite the steady flow of easterly winds, temperatures have not shown any major increase. On Thursday, Delhi recorded a temperature of 33.6 degrees Celsius, keeping conditions comparatively comfortable for this time of year.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Friday’s forecast suggests minimum temperatures in Delhi-NCR will remain between 19 and 21 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature is expected to hover between 33 and 35 degrees Celsius. The sky is likely to stay mostly clear through the day.

Clear Skies Expected, Wind Speed May Increase

The weather department said bright sunshine is expected to dominate most parts of the day, although some areas may witness partial cloud cover later. The overall conditions, however, are likely to remain stable and comfortable for residents.

Wind speeds are expected to range between 15 and 20 kmph, with occasional gusts potentially making conditions breezier during parts of the afternoon and evening. The cool airflow has helped ease the impact of summer heat, particularly during morning and nighttime hours.

The pleasant spell has come as a relief for many residents who had been bracing for harsher summer conditions typically seen during May in the capital.

IMD Advises Caution

Even as the weather remains favourable, the IMD has advised people to stay cautious because of fluctuating atmospheric conditions across Delhi-NCR. Sudden weather changes may affect vulnerable groups, including children, elderly people and those suffering from chronic illnesses.

Health experts and officials have warned that changing temperatures and shifting wind patterns can aggravate existing health issues, especially respiratory and seasonal conditions. Residents have been advised to remain hydrated and avoid unnecessary exposure during peak afternoon hours.