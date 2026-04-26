Ayodhya's Ram Temple Sees Fewer Devotees Amid Scorching Heatwave In UP

Ayodhya (UP), Apr 26 (PTI) A severe heatwave and rising temperatures have led to a sharp decline in the number of devotees visiting the Ram temple in Ayodhya, officials said on Sunday.

Authorities have put in place special arrangements to provide relief from the heat to the visitors.

The maximum day temperature as per the IMD data in Ayodhya on Saturday was recorded at 42 degrees Celsius. The mercury is expected to remain above the 40 degree mark during the day over the next 72 hours.

Ram Temple Trust member Anil Mishra said air-cooled waiting halls have been set up for the convenience of devotees, with a capacity to accommodate around 3,000 people at a time.

Meanwhile, the Ayodhya Municipal Corporation has been spraying water using fogging machines along Ram Path and nearby areas to bring down temperatures, Mayor Girish Pati Tripathi said.

A senior municipal official said that on normal days, the temple used to receive over one lakh devotees, but due to the heatwave, the number has now dropped to below 40,000.

Mishra further said that in view of the rising heat, changes have also been made in the offerings to Ram Lalla. Cooling, hydrating and refreshing items have been included in the offerings. Lassi, fruit juices, especially mango juice, are being offered daily.

A special mixture of honey, curd, ghee and water is being presented in a gold vessel. The daily diet now includes various fruits and curd, with a focus on light and easily digestible food, Mishra said.

The idol is also being bathed with cool water to counter the heat.

Ram Lalla is being adorned with light cotton or soft silk garments. Coolers have been installed in the sanctum to maintain a lower temperature.

Rituals have also been modified to ensure comfort for the child form of the deity during the intense heat, officials added.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)