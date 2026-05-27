Delhi-NCR Sizzles Under Heatwave As IMD Issues Yellow Alert, Relief Likely Soon

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi-NCR faces severe heatwave with temperatures hitting 46°C.

Yellow alert issued; scorching heat continues until May 27.

Thunderstorms and light rain expected from May 28 onwards.

Temperatures may drop significantly by May 29.

Delhi-NCR continues to reel under intense summer heat, with scorching temperatures and hot winds making conditions difficult across the region. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for heatwave conditions in the national capital and nearby areas, warning residents to remain cautious.

The severe heat spell is expected to continue on Wednesday, May 27, with maximum temperatures likely to hover between 44 and 46 degrees Celsius. The extreme weather has already begun affecting daily life, as strong sunlight and dry winds sweep through the city from the early hours of the day.

Authorities and health experts have urged people, especially children, senior citizens and those with existing illnesses, to avoid stepping outdoors unnecessarily during peak afternoon hours. Doctors have also advised residents to stay hydrated and wear light clothing to minimise the impact of the heat.

Weather Likely to Shift From May 28

Amid the oppressive heat, there is some relief in sight for Delhi-NCR residents. According to the IMD, weather conditions may begin changing from May 28 due to the influence of an active western disturbance.

The department has forecast thunderstorms and light rainfall in parts of Delhi and adjoining NCR areas, which could bring down temperatures and offer respite from the prolonged heatwave. Meteorologists said cloud cover is also likely to increase between May 28 and May 31.

During this period, several areas may witness light rain accompanied by thunder and gusty winds. While temperatures are not expected to change significantly over the next two days, the IMD said maximum temperatures could drop by 5 to 7 degrees Celsius thereafter.

ALSO READ | Delhi Dry Day: No Liquor Sales Tomorrow, Government Declares Dry Day

Hot Winds Add to Heatwave Woes

The IMD’s yellow alert for Wednesday warns that heatwave conditions may persist in parts of Delhi-NCR. Wind speeds during the day are expected to range between 20 and 30 kmph, intensifying the impact of the dry and hot weather.

Officials said the harsh afternoon sun and strong winds could lead to increased discomfort for residents. The minimum temperature is also expected to remain above normal levels, adding to the overall heat stress in the region.

According to the weather department, the peak impact of the heatwave is likely to be felt during the afternoon hours, when temperatures will remain dangerously high across several parts of the capital.

Yellow Alert for Storms and Rain on May 28

The IMD has also issued a yellow alert for May 28, though this time due to the possibility of thunderstorms and rainfall rather than heatwave conditions.

The department said partly cloudy skies are expected across Delhi-NCR, with chances of light rain and thunderstorm activity in multiple areas. Strong winds reaching speeds of 40 to 50 kmph are also likely during the day.

By evening and night, wind speeds could touch up to 60 kmph in some places. Officials believe the gusty winds and rainfall may lead to a noticeable fall in temperatures, with maximum temperatures on May 28 expected to settle between 42 and 44 degrees Celsius.

ALSO READ | South Delhi Hotel Firing: Man Shot After Argument At Amar Colony Food Joint

Further Relief Expected on May 29

Weather conditions may improve further on May 29, bringing additional relief to residents battling the heatwave. The IMD has forecast thunderstorms and light rain during the morning or afternoon hours in several parts of Delhi-NCR.

Thunder and lightning activity may also occur in isolated areas, while wind speeds are expected to remain between 40 and 50 kmph, occasionally touching 60 kmph in some locations. Another spell of light rain may occur during the night.

The biggest relief, however, is likely to come in the form of falling temperatures. According to the IMD, the maximum temperature on May 29 could drop to between 35 and 37 degrees Celsius, significantly lower than the temperatures recorded in recent days.