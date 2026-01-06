Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesUP SIR Draft List Today: What To Do If Your Name Is Missing; Check Steps Here

UP SIR Draft List Today: What To Do If Your Name Is Missing; Check Steps Here

Uttar Pradesh's draft electoral rolls, delayed until January 6th, are expected to list 12.55 crore voters, potentially deleting 2.89 crore names due to voters being deceased, shifted, or untraceable.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 06 Jan 2026 08:39 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will publish the draft electoral rolls for Uttar Pradesh on January 6, following an extension sought by the state’s election machinery. The list was earlier scheduled for release on December 31.

The UP Chief Electoral Officer had requested additional time to allow District Election Officers to re-verify voters marked as deceased, shifted, or untraceable. The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise has already been completed in states including Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala and Chhattisgarh, as well as the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Why Lakhs Of Names May Be Missing

According to UP Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa, the draft electoral roll is expected to include around 12.55 crore voters, indicating that nearly 2.89 crore names may be deleted compared to the pre-SIR figures.

Many of these deletions involve voters marked as missing, deceased, or no longer residing at their registered addresses. However, the ECI has clarified that publication of the draft list does not mean final deletion, and affected voters will have the opportunity to challenge the exclusions.

UP SIR: What To Do If Your Name Is Missing

If your name does not appear in the draft voter list, you can file an objection with the Election Commission. CEO Navdeep Rinwa said that voters categorised as “untraceable” or “missing” will need to submit proof of inclusion in the 2003 SIR list or provide any other document prescribed by the ECI to seek re-inclusion.

Objections and claims can be filed using Form 7. If the objection is found valid, the name can be restored to the electoral roll.

Forms can be submitted:

  • Online via voters.eci.gov.in or the ECINET app
  • Offline by contacting the concerned Booth Level Officer (BLO)

The Election Commission will also invite objections to names included in the draft list, and valid objections may result in deletions before the final rolls are published.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 06 Jan 2026 08:39 AM (IST)
Tags :
UP News SIR News UP SIR List UP SIR News
