UP Holds Over 19% Share In India’s EV Market, Says Yogi Adityanath; Shares Unemployment Data

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said Uttar Pradesh now accounts for more than 19 per cent of electric vehicles sold in India, positioning the state as a key player in the country’s green mobility transition.

Replying to the Motion of Thanks on the Governor’s Address in the Legislative Council, the chief minister said the government has taken “decisive steps” to make Uttar Pradesh a leader in emerging technologies. He pointed to rapid progress in artificial intelligence, digital innovation, semiconductors, defence manufacturing and data science, describing them as central to the state’s development strategy.

He said the current Budget includes focused allocations for these sectors, with special emphasis on building digital and data infrastructure. “Data has become the most powerful strategic resource,” he noted, announcing plans to establish a State Data Authority and develop data centre clusters to strengthen AI and digital capabilities.

AI, Youth and Entrepreneurship at the Core

Adityanath said AI has emerged as a major growth driver and that the government has introduced budgetary provisions at the vocational, technological and secondary education levels to familiarise students with advanced technologies from an early stage. Partnerships with Tata Technologies and Samsung have been initiated to accelerate implementation.

Under the Chief Minister Yuva Udyami Yojana, the government aims to prepare 1.5 lakh young entrepreneurs annually by offering margin money support along with collateral-free and interest-free loans. Initiatives such as MSME promotion and the ODOP (One District One Product) scheme are strengthening the state’s economic base, he said.

Through the Swami Vivekananda Yuva Sashaktikaran Yojana, tablets are being distributed on a large scale to equip young people with digital skills. According to the chief minister, these efforts are helping youth transition from job seekers to job creators.

He claimed that Uttar Pradesh has more than 20,000 active start-ups, seven Centres of Excellence and eight unicorns. “When youth move towards self-reliance and entrepreneurship, unemployment declines naturally,” he said, adding that the jobless rate has fallen from over 19 per cent before 2017 to 2.24 per cent now.

EV Push and Infrastructure Expansion

On electric mobility, Adityanath said the state leads in EV adoption, with over 40 per cent participation in the three-wheeler segment. Uttar Pradesh has been a major beneficiary of the FAME-I and FAME-II schemes. Charging stations are being installed along expressways, and more than 700 electric buses are currently operational. The state’s first EV manufacturing unit has been set up in Lucknow, and additional investment proposals are under consideration.

He said the state is advancing simultaneously in AI robotics, advanced computing, drones, cybersecurity and semiconductors through automation and data-driven governance systems.

In the sports sector, the government is developing playgrounds in every village, mini stadiums at the block level and stadiums in each district. The state’s first Sports University, named after Major Dhyan Chand, is ready in Meerut. The Budget also proposes a Sports College at every divisional headquarters. Over 500 medal-winning athletes from the Olympics, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games have been given government jobs, he added.

Criticism of Samajwadi Party

Adityanath sharply criticised the Samajwadi Party, alleging that its development model was rooted in dynastic politics and appeasement. Referring to projects such as the JPNIC and Riverfront schemes, he claimed that costs escalated significantly while work remained incomplete.

He also cited the Purvanchal Expressway project, saying that land acquisition had not been completed when tenders were issued under the previous government. After 2017, he said, the alignment was modified, land acquisition ensured and the width increased from 110 metres to 120 metres to allow future expansion. The revised tender process, he claimed, reduced the project cost from ₹15,200 crore to ₹11,800 crore.

Connectivity and Strategic Growth

The chief minister said Uttar Pradesh now accounts for 55 per cent of India’s expressway network, with 22 expressways, with seven being operational, five under construction and work underway on ten more. Metro services are running in six cities, with operations in Meerut set to begin on February 22.

He announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of North India’s first semiconductor unit in Gautam Buddha Nagar on February 21, while the country’s first Rapid Rail service will be inaugurated on February 22.

The state, he added, hosts the junction of the Eastern and Western Dedicated Freight Corridors. The inland waterway between Varanasi and Haldia is operational, with India’s first multimodal terminal established in Varanasi. Freight terminals are also being developed in Ramnagar, Chandauli, Mirzapur and Ghazipur.

From just two fully operational airports before 2017, Uttar Pradesh now has 16 domestic and four international airports in operation. The fifth international airport at Jewar is ready for inauguration. The country’s first aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility is also being set up in the state.

Adityanath concluded that Uttar Pradesh is forging a new identity built on technology, connectivity and youth empowerment, signalling what he described as a structural transformation of the state’s economy.