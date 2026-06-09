Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Southwest monsoon arrived early, bringing initial rains to Maharashtra's Konkan.

IMD issued yellow alert for 25 districts, forecasting heavy rains.

Monsoon progress may slow, while high temperatures persist regionally.

The southwest monsoon has officially arrived in Maharashtra, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced on Monday, bringing widespread rainfall to parts of South Konkan and triggering weather alerts across large parts of the state.

The monsoon's arrival has come two days earlier than its usual onset during the Mrig Nakshatra period, raising hopes among farmers awaiting the start of the sowing season.

Heavy showers began lashing South Konkan on Sunday night, with coastal areas of Sindhudurg district recording significant rainfall. Moderate rain was also reported from Sawantwadi, Kudal and Dodamarg, while dense cloud cover enveloped much of the region.

IMD Issues Yellow Alert For 25 Districts

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for 25 districts, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and gusty winds over the next four to five days.

According to the forecast, rain accompanied by thunderstorms and wind speeds of 30 to 40 kmph is likely between June 6 and June 9. Lightning activity is also expected in several parts of the state.

The weather department said the monsoon is expected to advance across the rest of Maharashtra by June 15.

The districts placed under yellow alert are Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Nashik, Ahilyanagar, Pune, Satara, Sangli, Solapur, Dharashiv, Beed, Latur, Parbhani, Akola, Amravati, Bhandara, Buldhana, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Nagpur, Wardha, Washim, Yavatmal and Kolhapur.

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Heavy Rain Likely In Konkan Till June 9

Weather officials said moderate to heavy rainfall is expected to continue in parts of Sindhudurg and Ratnagiri districts until June 9.

However, after the initial spell, the pace of the monsoon's progress and rainfall activity across the state could slow until at least June 15.

Current forecasts suggest that widespread and sustained rainfall across Maharashtra may remain limited during this period, despite scattered showers in several regions.

Thunderstorms Forecast In Interior Maharashtra

Parts of Vidarbha, Marathwada, Khandesh and central Maharashtra are likely to witness cloudy skies, afternoon thunderstorms and strong winds over the next week.

Meteorologists cautioned that while these areas may receive intermittent rainfall, the precipitation may not be sufficient or widespread enough to support large-scale agricultural sowing operations.

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Heat To Persist In Several Regions

Even as the monsoon advances, high temperatures are expected to continue in many parts of Maharashtra through June 12.

Temperatures in Vidarbha and Khandesh are likely to remain above 40 degrees Celsius, while several districts in Marathwada may record daytime temperatures between 35 and 40 degrees Celsius.

The combination of advancing monsoon conditions and lingering heat is expected to create fluctuating weather patterns across the state over the coming days.