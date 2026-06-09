'Delhi Will Suffocate': High Court On Centre's Plan To Take Over Polo Club

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom High Court warned shrinking green spaces threaten Delhi's liveability.

Centre seeks historic Polo Association land for defence needs.

Court directed lower court to hear Polo Association's plea.

The Delhi High Court on Monday voiced strong concern over the shrinking green spaces in the national capital, warning that continued encroachment on open areas could make the city increasingly unliveable.

The observations came during a hearing related to the Centre's move to take possession of the historic Indian Polo Association (IPA) grounds and other properties in Lutyens' Delhi, which the government says are required for defence infrastructure and other public purposes linked to national security.

Hearing the matter, Justice Neena Bansal Krishna expressed concern over the rapid disappearance of open spaces in the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) area, one of the few parts of the city that still retains significant greenery.

The court noted that Delhi is already struggling with severe pollution and congestion, and warned against further reduction of green cover. "Delhi will suffocate. If you want to run Delhi like this, then may God protect us all," the judge remarked during the proceedings.

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The High Court also questioned whether the government intended to construct high-rise buildings on the land and observed that the limited open spaces available for residents were steadily disappearing.

"The little open space available for people to breathe in the NDMC area is also disappearing. In such a situation, all of us will start suffocating," the court said.

Indian Polo Association Challenges Eviction Notice

The case concerns the Indian Polo Association, a 134-year-old institution established in 1892, which recently received an eviction notice from authorities.

The association's grounds are situated opposite the Prime Minister's residence in central Delhi. Challenging the eviction order, the IPA approached the Delhi High Court seeking relief.

While disposing of the petition, the High Court directed the lower court to expeditiously hear and decide the association's plea seeking a stay on the eviction notice. The matter is expected to come up for hearing again later this week.

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Centre Cites Defence, Public Interest Requirements

Appearing for the Centre, government counsel told the court that the land was required for public interest projects, administrative functions and defence-related infrastructure.

The Centre argued that land availability in central Delhi is limited and that several important government and security-related functions need to be accommodated within the area.

According to the government's submission, the proposed acquisition is part of broader efforts to strengthen defence infrastructure and meet administrative requirements in the national capital.

Similar Dispute In Gymkhana Club Case

The issue comes amid a series of disputes involving prominent properties in Lutyens' Delhi.

A similar controversy had recently emerged over land occupied by the Delhi Gymkhana Club, where the government had also maintained that the property was required for public and administrative purposes.

The High Court's remarks are likely to add fresh momentum to the debate over balancing development and government infrastructure needs with the preservation of Delhi's diminishing green and open spaces.

For now, the fate of the Indian Polo Association grounds will depend on the outcome of proceedings before the lower court, which has been asked to decide the stay application at the earliest.