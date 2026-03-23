UP Roadways Bus Climbs Divider On NH-9 In Hapur, Driver Dead, Several Injured

A major road accident was reported in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur district, where a state transport bus travelling from Pilibhit to Delhi on NH-9 lost control and mounted the road divider.

The driver was killed in the crash, while around a dozen passengers sustained serious injuries. The incident also led to a prolonged traffic jam on the highway, which police later managed to clear.

Bus Mounts Divider After Losing Control

According to officials, the Pilibhit depot bus (UP 78 LN 6325) met with the accident near Upeda village under the Babugarh police station limits. Eyewitnesses said the bus was moving at high speed when the driver lost control, causing it to veer onto the divider.

There were 33 passengers on board at the time of the incident, with nearly 12 suffering serious injuries. The driver, identified as Mangal Singh, a resident of Bhawantnagar Trilokpur Kheri, died in the accident. He was around 50 years old.

Injured Rushed To Hospital, Traffic Hit

Following the incident, Babugarh SHO Munish Pratap Singh and his team reached the spot. With the help of locals, the injured were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.

The accident caused a major traffic disruption as the bus remained stuck on the divider, leading to long queues of vehicles on the highway. Police later deployed a crane to remove the bus and restore normal traffic movement.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the accident. Preliminary findings suggest overspeeding or possible driver fatigue as likely reasons. The administration has also begun informing the families of those affected.