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HomeCities1 Dead, 6 Injured In Ropeway Mishap At Khallari Mata Temple In Chhattisgarh

1 Dead, 6 Injured In Ropeway Mishap At Khallari Mata Temple In Chhattisgarh

According to officials, the accident took place shortly after 10 am when the ropeway trolley carrying devotees from the hilltop lost control after the cable snapped.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 22 Mar 2026 06:47 PM (IST)
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A woman was killed and six others were injured after a ropeway trolley carrying devotees crashed while descending from a hilltop temple in Chhattisgarh’s Mahasamund district on Sunday morning. The accident occurred during the Navratri festival when pilgrims were visiting the Khallari Mata temple. Authorities said the trolley’s cable snapped shortly after it began descending, causing it to plunge from a height of around 200 to 300 feet. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed grief over the incident and ordered a detailed inquiry, while officials rushed the injured to hospital for treatment.

Cable Snaps During Descent

According to officials, the accident took place shortly after 10 am when the ropeway trolley carrying devotees from the hilltop lost control after the cable snapped. The trolley was bringing passengers down from the temple, located at an elevation of around 1,100 feet in Khallari village under Bagbahra tehsil.

Seven persons were inside the trolley at the time of the incident, though initial reports had suggested eight passengers. The ropeway service is commonly used by devotees to reach the temple, while some visitors also climb nearly 900 steps to the shrine, especially during the Navratri festival when large numbers gather for prayers.

Officials said the trolley fell from a height of nearly 200 to 300 feet, leading to the death of a woman identified as Ayushi Satkar, 28, a resident of Raipur. Six others, including her husband Rishabh Dhavre, 29, and a minor relative, sustained injuries.

Injured Shifted To Hospital, Probe Ordered

The injured were taken to a nearby hospital, from where four were later referred to Raipur for further treatment. The other injured persons were identified as Govind Swami, Namita Swami, and three minors travelling with the group.

Following the accident, another trolley carrying around ten passengers, which had just started ascending, was brought back to the base station as a precaution. Though passengers in that trolley felt a strong jolt, no serious injuries were reported.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai termed the incident tragic and said instructions had been issued to ensure proper treatment for the injured. He ordered a detailed investigation and said those responsible for negligence would not be spared.

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 22 Mar 2026 06:47 PM (IST)
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CHHATTISGARH Khallari Mata Temple Ropeway Mishap
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