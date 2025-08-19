UP's 'Munna Bhai': Fake Doctor Caught 'Treating' Patients At Basti District Hospital

A shocking incident unfolded at the emergency ward of Basti District Hospital in Uttar Pradesh, where a man posing as a senior doctor was caught 'treating' patients. The accused, identified as Raj Kumar, had been moving around with a mask and a stethoscope to appear convincing.

Suspicion arose when he tried to refer a patient who had already died, prompting family members to question him. As he attempted to flee, relatives chased him down and handed him over to the police. An FIR was registered, and an investigation is now underway.

According to reports, Lakshmi Narayan from Rudhauli village had admitted his wife to the emergency ward in critical condition. She died after two hours, allegedly without proper treatment. She suffered from breathlessness and low oxygen levels before her death.

During this time, Raj Kumar, claiming to be a senior doctor, suggested referring her case. When the family pressed for treatment, he allegedly said he needed to ask a warden about the medicines, further deepening suspicion.

Hospital's Response On Patient Death

The hospital's in-charge, Khalid Rizwan, confirmed that an unidentified person had entered the premises and was later handed over to the police. He added that the patient's condition was critical, and he himself administered treatment, denying any negligence on the hospital's part.

Family Questions Hospital Security

The deceased woman's relatives accused the hospital of negligence and raised serious concerns over how an imposter was allowed inside the emergency ward. Police booked Raj Kumar for impersonation and are verifying his documents.

(Story by Satish Srivastava, ABP News.)