UP Man Arrested For Concealing Identity, Attempting Religious Conversion Of Woman

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Meerut man arrested for luring woman with false identity.

Accused allegedly planned religious conversion for marriage.

Police rescued woman safely, arrested accused promptly.

Investigation continues based on woman's statement.

A man from Meerut has been arrested in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar for allegedly concealing his identity, luring a woman into a relationship, and attempting to convert her religion for marriage, police said.

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According to police, the complaint was filed on May 7 by the woman’s brother, a resident of the Nai Mandi area of Muzaffarnagar. He alleged that the accused, identified as Sameer Khan from Brahmpuri in Meerut, befriended his sister after allegedly using a different name and later persuaded her to leave home with him. The family further claimed that the accused was planning to convert the woman’s religion and marry her.

Following the complaint, Nai Mandi police registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act. Police said the woman was traced and rescued safely within 24 hours, while the accused was arrested and sent to jail.

Circle Officer Raju Kumar Sav said police acted immediately under a zero-tolerance approach towards crimes against women. Separate teams were formed to locate the woman, who has since been sent for medical examination and counselling, while her statement is being recorded.

Police officials said the preliminary investigation indicated an alleged attempt at religious conversion and inducement. Further legal action will be taken based on the woman’s detailed statement and other evidence collected during the investigation, they added.