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HomeCitiesUP Man Arrested For Concealing Identity, Attempting Religious Conversion Of Woman

UP Man Arrested For Concealing Identity, Attempting Religious Conversion Of Woman

Meerut man arrested in Muzaffarnagar for allegedly hiding identity, luring a woman into a relationship, and attempting religious conversion for marriage, police said.

By : Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 10 May 2026 09:43 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Meerut man arrested for luring woman with false identity.
  • Accused allegedly planned religious conversion for marriage.
  • Police rescued woman safely, arrested accused promptly.
  • Investigation continues based on woman's statement.

A man from Meerut has been arrested in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar for allegedly concealing his identity, luring a woman into a relationship, and attempting to convert her religion for marriage, police said. 

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According to police, the complaint was filed on May 7 by the woman’s brother, a resident of the Nai Mandi area of Muzaffarnagar. He alleged that the accused, identified as Sameer Khan from Brahmpuri in Meerut, befriended his sister after allegedly using a different name and later persuaded her to leave home with him. The family further claimed that the accused was planning to convert the woman’s religion and marry her. 

Following the complaint, Nai Mandi police registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act. Police said the woman was traced and rescued safely within 24 hours, while the accused was arrested and sent to jail. 

Circle Officer Raju Kumar Sav said police acted immediately under a zero-tolerance approach towards crimes against women. Separate teams were formed to locate the woman, who has since been sent for medical examination and counselling, while her statement is being recorded.

Police officials said the preliminary investigation indicated an alleged attempt at religious conversion and inducement. Further legal action will be taken based on the woman’s detailed statement and other evidence collected during the investigation, they added.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why was a man arrested in Muzaffarnagar?

He was arrested for allegedly concealing his identity, luring a woman into a relationship, and attempting to convert her religion for marriage.

Who filed the complaint against the accused?

The complaint was filed by the woman's brother, a resident of the Nai Mandi area of Muzaffarnagar.

What actions did the police take after the complaint was filed?

Police registered a case, traced and rescued the woman safely within 24 hours, and arrested the accused, sending him to jail.

What charges are being investigated against the accused?

The investigation involves sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, with preliminary findings indicating an attempted religious conversion and inducement.

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 10 May 2026 09:43 AM (IST)
Tags :
UP News UP Religious Conversion UP Crime
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