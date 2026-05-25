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HomeCities21-Year-Old Injured After Accidental Firing During Party In Delhi's Rohini

21-Year-Old Injured After Accidental Firing During Party In Delhi's Rohini

Delhi Police have launched an investigation after a 21-year-old man was injured in an alleged accidental firing during a party in Delhi’s Rohini area.

By : ANI | Updated at : 25 May 2026 08:17 AM (IST)

New Delhi [India], May 25 (ANI): A 21-year-old man was injured after an alleged accidental firing during a party in the Jain Nagar area under the Begampur Police Station jurisdiction in the Rohini district of Delhi, police said.
 


 The victim, identified as Raja, sustained a gunshot wound in his abdomen after a bullet was reportedly fired from a pistol belonging to one of his friends during the gathering at a private residence.
 


 The official added that the victim was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.
 


 According to the Delhi police on Sunday, the incident took place during a party being held at the residence, following which the companions present at the spot fled the scene.
 


 Preliminary assessment suggests that the firing may have been accidental, police said. He added that a detailed investigation has been initiated to ascertain the exact circumstances of the incident.
 


 More details are awaited.
 


 Meanwhile in a separate incident, a 60-year-old security guard was brutally killed after being allegedly run over twice by a four-wheeler in Outer Delhi's Peeragarhi village in the early hours of Sunday, police said.
 


 According to the police, a call regarding the fatal accident was received at the Paschim Vihar West police station at approximately 4:03 AM today. After arriving at the spot, officers found the victim lying in an unconscious state at the scene. Preliminary enquiries revealed that the deceased was employed as a 'chowkidar' (security guard) at the local tempo stand.
 


 Investigators discovered skid marks at the scene of the crime, which prompted a detailed analysis of CCTV footage from the area. The footage revealed that the victim was run over by a four-wheeler twice.
 


 Accordingly, a case under sections 103(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered at the Paschim Vihar West police station. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 25 May 2026 08:17 AM (IST)
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