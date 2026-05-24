Delhi Dust Storm Alert: IMD Warns Of Strong Winds, Heatwave Conditions For Next 3 Days

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Temperatures soar over 44 degrees Celsius.

Delhi is likely to witness dust storms over the next two to three days, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a yellow alert as heatwave conditions continue to grip the national capital. The weather department has warned of strong surface winds and dusty conditions across several parts of the city amid soaring temperatures. The alert comes as Delhi recorded intense heat on Sunday, with temperatures crossing 44 degrees Celsius at multiple locations and weather conditions remaining significantly above the seasonal average across the NCR region.

Dust Storm Alert

The weather department said the yellow alert will remain in place for the next three days as Delhi is expected to face strong surface winds along with heatwave conditions during afternoon and evening hours.

Officials said Delhi’s maximum temperature is likely to remain around 44 degrees Celsius on Monday, while the minimum temperature could hover near 30 degrees Celsius.

Relative humidity fluctuated between 18 per cent and 37 per cent during the day, adding to discomfort levels across the city.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality slipped into the ‘poor’ category on Sunday evening. According to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, the Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 205 at 4 pm.

Under CPCB standards, an AQI between 201 and 300 falls in the ‘poor’ category and may cause breathing discomfort to sensitive groups. Authorities have advised residents to remain cautious as strong winds and dusty conditions are expected to impact visibility and air quality in several areas.

Also Read: 7-Day Heatwave Alert For Delhi-NCR, Temperature Likely To Touch 47°C Today

Heatwave Tightens Grip

According to the IMD, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 43.6 degrees Celsius on Sunday, around 3.4 degrees above normal. The minimum temperature settled at 28.4 degrees Celsius, also above the seasonal average.

Several weather stations across Delhi-NCR recorded even higher temperatures. Ridge and Ayanagar emerged as the hottest locations at 44.6 degrees Celsius each, followed by Lodhi Road at 43.8 degrees Celsius and Palam at 43.7 degrees Celsius.

The weather department noted that temperatures across the city remained between 2.3 and 4.8 degrees Celsius above normal, indicating prevailing heatwave-like conditions in many areas.

Minimum temperatures also remained elevated. Safdarjung recorded 28.7 degrees Celsius, while Palam and Ridge registered 27.6 and 27.2 degrees Celsius respectively.

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