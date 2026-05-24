Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#WBBoardResultNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesDelhi Dust Storm Alert: IMD Warns Of Strong Winds, Heatwave Conditions For Next 3 Days

Delhi Dust Storm Alert: IMD Warns Of Strong Winds, Heatwave Conditions For Next 3 Days

IMD issued a yellow alert in Delhi, warning of dust storms, strong winds and heatwave conditions over the next three days.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 24 May 2026 08:08 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Temperatures soar over 44 degrees Celsius.

Delhi is likely to witness dust storms over the next two to three days, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a yellow alert as heatwave conditions continue to grip the national capital. The weather department has warned of strong surface winds and dusty conditions across several parts of the city amid soaring temperatures. The alert comes as Delhi recorded intense heat on Sunday, with temperatures crossing 44 degrees Celsius at multiple locations and weather conditions remaining significantly above the seasonal average across the NCR region.

Dust Storm Alert

The weather department said the yellow alert will remain in place for the next three days as Delhi is expected to face strong surface winds along with heatwave conditions during afternoon and evening hours.

Officials said Delhi’s maximum temperature is likely to remain around 44 degrees Celsius on Monday, while the minimum temperature could hover near 30 degrees Celsius.

Relative humidity fluctuated between 18 per cent and 37 per cent during the day, adding to discomfort levels across the city.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality slipped into the ‘poor’ category on Sunday evening. According to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, the Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 205 at 4 pm.

Under CPCB standards, an AQI between 201 and 300 falls in the ‘poor’ category and may cause breathing discomfort to sensitive groups. Authorities have advised residents to remain cautious as strong winds and dusty conditions are expected to impact visibility and air quality in several areas.

Also Read: 7-Day Heatwave Alert For Delhi-NCR, Temperature Likely To Touch 47°C Today

Heatwave Tightens Grip

According to the IMD, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 43.6 degrees Celsius on Sunday, around 3.4 degrees above normal. The minimum temperature settled at 28.4 degrees Celsius, also above the seasonal average.

Several weather stations across Delhi-NCR recorded even higher temperatures. Ridge and Ayanagar emerged as the hottest locations at 44.6 degrees Celsius each, followed by Lodhi Road at 43.8 degrees Celsius and Palam at 43.7 degrees Celsius.

The weather department noted that temperatures across the city remained between 2.3 and 4.8 degrees Celsius above normal, indicating prevailing heatwave-like conditions in many areas.

Minimum temperatures also remained elevated. Safdarjung recorded 28.7 degrees Celsius, while Palam and Ridge registered 27.6 and 27.2 degrees Celsius respectively.

Also Read: UP Heatwave Pushes Power Demand To Record Highs, Yogi Orders ‘Zero-Cut’ Supply Across State

Before You Go

BREAKING: Russia unleashes massive missile and drone strike on Kyiv, Ukraine reels under heavy bombardment

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 24 May 2026 08:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Temperature Delhi Heatwave Delhi Dust Storm
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Delhi Dust Storm Alert: IMD Warns Of Strong Winds, Heatwave Conditions For Next 3 Days
Delhi Dust Storm Alert: IMD Warns Of Heatwave, Strong Winds For Next 3 Days
Cities
Twisha Sharma Case: SIT Questions Accused Husband Samarth Singh, Probe Details Accessed
Twisha Sharma Case: SIT Questions Accused Husband Samarth, Probe Details Accessed
Cities
Bombay High Court Quashes FIR Against Ex-Maharashtra DGP Sanjay Pandey, Terms Case ‘Abuse Of Law’
Bombay High Court Quashes FIR Against Ex-Maharashtra DGP Sanjay Pandey
Cities
Punjab Police ASI Shot Dead While Heading To Work In Amritsar, Personal Enmity Angle Under Probe
Punjab Police ASI Shot Dead In Amritsar, Personal Enmity Angle Under Probe
Advertisement

Videos

BREAKING: Russia unleashes massive missile and drone strike on Kyiv, Ukraine reels under heavy bombardment
Big Breaking: US–Iran likely to extend 60-day ceasefire under MoU agreement
Big Breaking: Trump posts edited map of Iran with US flag, labels it “United States of Middle East”
Big Update: “Behaviour changed after pregnancy,” claims husband Samarth Singh
Breaking News: Suicide Blast in Quetta Near Railway Track Kills 26 People
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Why China Can’t Invade Taiwan
Opinion
Embed widget