Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#WBBoardResult#ResultsOnABPNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesBJP Leader Critical After Being Shot At In Lucknow

BJP Leader Critical After Being Shot At In Lucknow

The attackers targeted Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) leader Chetan and fired multiple rounds at him in public.

By : Vivek Rai | Updated at : 10 May 2026 06:51 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Police investigate possible personal rivalry motive.

A shocking firing incident has rocked Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, where unidentified assailants allegedly opened fire on a BJP youth leader in the Bazarkhala police station area, leaving him critically injured.

According to preliminary information, the attackers targeted Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) leader Chetan and fired multiple rounds at him in public. He reportedly sustained two bullet injuries to his waist and collapsed on the spot in a pool of blood.

He was immediately rushed to a trauma centre in Lucknow, where doctors are battling to save his life. Hospital sources said his condition remains critical.

Panic In The Area

The incident triggered panic in the area and sent shockwaves through the local political circle. Soon after news of the attack spread, several BJP and BJYM leaders and workers gathered outside the trauma centre. A heavy police deployment has also been made at the hospital amid rising tensions.

Police teams reached the scene and launched an investigation. Initial suspicion points towards an old personal rivalry, though officials have not yet confirmed the exact motive behind the attack.

Authorities are currently scanning CCTV footage from nearby areas and conducting raids to trace the attackers. Further details are awaited as the investigation progresses.

Before You Go

POLITICAL UPDATE: PM Modi Meets Families of Deceased BJP Workers After West Bengal Oath Ceremony

Frequently Asked Questions

What actions are the police taking?

Police are investigating the incident, scanning CCTV footage, and conducting raids to apprehend the assailants.

Published at : 10 May 2026 06:51 AM (IST)
Tags :
UP News Lucknow News BJP Leader Attack
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
BJP Leader Critical After Being Shot At In Lucknow
BJP Leader Critical After Being Shot At In Lucknow
Cities
Terror Threat Alert Triggers Massive Security Boost At BJP Offices In Delhi
Terror Threat Alert Triggers Massive Security Boost At BJP Offices In Delhi
Cities
Supriya Sule Escapes Highway Mishap While Travelling From Pune To Mumbai
Supriya Sule Escapes Highway Mishap While Travelling From Pune To Mumbai
Cities
Fire Breaks Out At Prasar Bharati Secretariat Building In Delhi, Brought Under Control
Fire Breaks Out At Prasar Bharati Secretariat Building In Delhi
Advertisement

Videos

POLITICAL UPDATE: PM Modi Meets Families of Deceased BJP Workers After West Bengal Oath Ceremony
CEREMONY UPDATE: New West Bengal cabinet oath highlights inclusive representation push
POLITICAL UPDATE: Tamil Nadu suspense deepens as Kerala CM race triggers internal power struggle
POLITICAL UPDATE: New Bengal leadership speech stresses culture, governance shift
Breaking: Political shift narrative grows as West Bengal leadership claims intensify
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Delhi Must Listen To Ladakh's Demands, Ignoring Can Prove Costly
Opinion
Embed widget