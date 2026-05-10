BJP Leader Critical After Being Shot At In Lucknow

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Police investigate possible personal rivalry motive.

A shocking firing incident has rocked Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, where unidentified assailants allegedly opened fire on a BJP youth leader in the Bazarkhala police station area, leaving him critically injured.

According to preliminary information, the attackers targeted Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) leader Chetan and fired multiple rounds at him in public. He reportedly sustained two bullet injuries to his waist and collapsed on the spot in a pool of blood.

He was immediately rushed to a trauma centre in Lucknow, where doctors are battling to save his life. Hospital sources said his condition remains critical.

Panic In The Area

The incident triggered panic in the area and sent shockwaves through the local political circle. Soon after news of the attack spread, several BJP and BJYM leaders and workers gathered outside the trauma centre. A heavy police deployment has also been made at the hospital amid rising tensions.

Police teams reached the scene and launched an investigation. Initial suspicion points towards an old personal rivalry, though officials have not yet confirmed the exact motive behind the attack.

Authorities are currently scanning CCTV footage from nearby areas and conducting raids to trace the attackers. Further details are awaited as the investigation progresses.