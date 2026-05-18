Puppy Dies After Being Thrown Into Burning Tandoor Outside Dhaba, Case Registered

A puppy allegedly died after an unidentified man threw it into a burning tandoor outside a dhaba in Chandigarh.

The FIR was registered under provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and Section 325 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with killing or injuring animals.

According to police, the complaint was lodged by a local resident who witnessed the incident while returning home from the Sector 26 grain market, where he works.

Accused On The Run

In his statement, the complainant said that around 1.40 am on Friday, he noticed a man carrying a puppy near the Sampark Centre in the Bhapu Dham Colony area. As the suspect approached a dhaba nearby, he allegedly tossed the puppy into a lit tandoor placed outside the eatery before fleeing the spot.

The complainant reportedly rushed to rescue the animal and managed to pull it out of the tandoor, but the puppy had already died by then.

Police said they have received certain leads in the case and are continuing efforts to identify and trace the accused.