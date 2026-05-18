Delhi Traffic Advisory: Curbs In Place For Two Global Summits, Check Routes To Avoid

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi faces traffic disruptions due to upcoming India-Africa Forum Summit.

Two major international summits at Bharat Mandapam May 28.

Over 20 traffic diversions planned, convoy rehearsals underway.

Authorities coordinate to avoid previous summit's transport chaos.

Commuters in Delhi may face another challenging week on the roads as the national capital prepares to host two major international summits at Bharat Mandapam from May 28.

The fourth India-Africa Forum Summit (IAFS-IV) and the inaugural International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA) Summit are scheduled to take place back-to-back at the Pragati Maidan venue. The events are expected to bring foreign delegates, ministers, wildlife experts and senior officials from multiple countries.

With preparations underway, Delhi has once again entered summit mode, marked by heightened security arrangements, convoy rehearsals, route diversions and traffic restrictions across several parts of central Delhi.

22 Traffic Diversions Planned

According to reports, the Delhi Traffic Police has prepared an extensive traffic management strategy following severe congestion witnessed during the AI Impact Summit held earlier this year.

Officials are reportedly aiming to avoid the long traffic snarls and confusion that commuters experienced during the February event, when sudden diversions led to extended travel delays in many parts of the city.

As part of the new plan, authorities are expected to implement 22 traffic diversions during the summit period. Police are also coordinating with navigation platforms such as Google Maps and MapmyIndia so commuters can be rerouted away from roads reserved for VIP movement.

This means routes through central Delhi may temporarily disappear from navigation suggestions whenever high-security convoys are in transit.

Convoy Rehearsals Already Underway

Traffic officials said commuters travelling between east and west Delhi could be redirected through peripheral roads instead of central stretches during the movement of dignitaries. Similar traffic management measures were earlier implemented during Republic Day arrangements.

Convoy rehearsal drills have already begun between the airport, hotels and Bharat Mandapam. People travelling through Lutyens’ Delhi and nearby arterial roads over the next few days are likely to encounter intermittent restrictions as security preparations intensify.

Around 4,000 traffic police personnel are expected to be deployed during the summit period, apart from local police, paramilitary forces and specialised security teams. Foreign delegates are expected to begin arriving from May 27.

Authorities Try To Avoid Repeat Of AI Summit Chaos

Officials are also attempting to address transport-related issues reported during the AI Summit earlier this year.

Several attendees had reportedly faced difficulties finding cabs after the event, with some forced to walk long distances before getting transport. This time, taxi aggregators are being included in the planning process in advance.

Authorities are expected to create designated pick-up and drop-off zones near Bharat Mandapam, while DTC shuttle buses may also operate from public access gates at the venue.