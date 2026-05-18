Gas Leak Triggers Blast In UP’s Fatehpur, Nine Injured In House Explosion

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Gas leak caused explosion in Fatehpur house, injuring nine.

Eight critically injured were transferred to Kanpur for treatment.

Explosion happened during cooking, family members also injured.

Authorities provided a green corridor for swift medical transport.

A major accident took place in Pilkhini village under the Kalyanpur Police Station area of Fatehpur after a gas leak triggered a powerful explosion inside a two-room house. A total of nine people sustained serious burn injuries in the incident, including six family members and three others who rushed in to help.

Police and ambulance teams reached the spot soon after receiving information about the blast and shifted all the injured to Malwan Medical College. Due to the critical condition of eight victims, they were later referred to Kanpur for advanced treatment.

Authorities created a green corridor to ensure the injured were transported quickly so medical treatment could begin without delay.

SP, DM Reach Spot

Superintendent of Police Abhimanyu Manglik, who visited the site, said preliminary investigation suggests the explosion was caused by gas leaking from a cylinder pipe.

He clarified that the gas cylinder itself did not burst; instead, accumulated leaked gas caused the blast.

The SP also said inspectors and sub-inspectors have been deployed in Kanpur to monitor treatment arrangements for the injured, while the district administration and police are closely supervising the case.

Explosion Occurred While Cooking

According to reports, Kalawati, wife of Santosh Lodhi, was preparing dinner at around 9 pm when gas started leaking from the pipeline connected to the cylinder. Before anyone could react, flames erupted and she got trapped in the fire.

Family members rushed to save her, but several others, including Sajan, Sulekha, son-in-law Sanjay, daughter Sunita, a grandson, another woman identified as Rita, Soni, and neighbour Karan also suffered severe burns.

Villagers gathered at the scene and managed to control the fire after considerable effort before rescuing the victims from the house.

Station House Officer Sumit Dev Pandey said the injured have been referred to Kanpur’s Hallet Hospital for treatment, while officials continue to investigate the incident.