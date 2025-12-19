Red Alert In Several Uttar Pradesh Districts As Dense Fog Continues Amid Intensifying Cold Wave

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Dense fog enveloped large parts of Uttar Pradesh on Friday, lingering well into the day and intensifying the cold wave across several districts, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. Poor visibility and plunging daytime temperatures have left residents battling biting cold conditions in many regions of the state.

Weather officials attributed the prevailing conditions to westerly winds passing through north India. As a result, maximum temperatures in several areas have dropped significantly below normal over the past 72 hours, while minimum temperatures have shown little variation, compounding the chill.

Fog, Cold to Persist for Next 24–48 Hours

According to the forecast, similar weather conditions are likely to continue over the next 24 to 48 hours, with dense to very dense fog expected in many parts of the state. The IMD has also warned of cold to severe cold conditions during this period.

Officials said some relief may follow thereafter, as the impact of an approaching western disturbance is expected to gradually raise temperatures and reduce the intensity of fog across the region.

Red, Orange Alerts Issued; Relief Measures Stepped Up

The Meteorological Centre in Lucknow has issued red and orange alerts for several districts where very dense fog is likely. These include Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Fatehpur, Pratapgarh, Varanasi, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Azamgarh, Mau, Ballia, Gorakhpur, Basti, Kushinagar, Maharajganj, Siddharthnagar, Balrampur, Shravasti, Bahraich, Lakhimpur Kheri, Kanpur city and rural areas, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Ayodhya, Sultanpur, Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Agra, Bareilly, Moradabad, Rampur, Pilibhit and adjoining regions.

Meanwhile, the Relief Commissioner’s Office said weather alerts have been sent to more than 120 million mobile phone users across the state to ensure public awareness. In an official statement, authorities said arrangements such as blanket distribution, night shelters and bonfires are being closely monitored, while emergency assistance is being provided through the 1070 helpline.

The IMD has forecast severe cold conditions in nearly 40 districts, urging residents to take precautions as winter tightens its grip on Uttar Pradesh.