Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesRed Alert In Several Uttar Pradesh Districts As Dense Fog Continues Amid Intensifying Cold Wave

Red Alert In Several Uttar Pradesh Districts As Dense Fog Continues Amid Intensifying Cold Wave

The IMD forecasts similar conditions for 24-48 hours, with potential relief later due to a western disturbance. Authorities are distributing blankets, providing shelters, and using a helpline to assist residents amidst the severe cold.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 19 Dec 2025 10:32 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Dense fog enveloped large parts of Uttar Pradesh on Friday, lingering well into the day and intensifying the cold wave across several districts, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. Poor visibility and plunging daytime temperatures have left residents battling biting cold conditions in many regions of the state.

Weather officials attributed the prevailing conditions to westerly winds passing through north India. As a result, maximum temperatures in several areas have dropped significantly below normal over the past 72 hours, while minimum temperatures have shown little variation, compounding the chill.

Fog, Cold to Persist for Next 24–48 Hours

According to the forecast, similar weather conditions are likely to continue over the next 24 to 48 hours, with dense to very dense fog expected in many parts of the state. The IMD has also warned of cold to severe cold conditions during this period.

Officials said some relief may follow thereafter, as the impact of an approaching western disturbance is expected to gradually raise temperatures and reduce the intensity of fog across the region.

Red, Orange Alerts Issued; Relief Measures Stepped Up

The Meteorological Centre in Lucknow has issued red and orange alerts for several districts where very dense fog is likely. These include Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Fatehpur, Pratapgarh, Varanasi, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Azamgarh, Mau, Ballia, Gorakhpur, Basti, Kushinagar, Maharajganj, Siddharthnagar, Balrampur, Shravasti, Bahraich, Lakhimpur Kheri, Kanpur city and rural areas, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Ayodhya, Sultanpur, Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Agra, Bareilly, Moradabad, Rampur, Pilibhit and adjoining regions.

Meanwhile, the Relief Commissioner’s Office said weather alerts have been sent to more than 120 million mobile phone users across the state to ensure public awareness. In an official statement, authorities said arrangements such as blanket distribution, night shelters and bonfires are being closely monitored, while emergency assistance is being provided through the 1070 helpline.

The IMD has forecast severe cold conditions in nearly 40 districts, urging residents to take precautions as winter tightens its grip on Uttar Pradesh.

Published at : 19 Dec 2025 10:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
Weather Updates IMD Coldwave Fog News
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Tamil Nadu Releases First SIR Draft Roll, Over 9 Million Voters Dropped: How To Check You Name
Tamil Nadu Releases First SIR Draft Roll, Over 9 Million Voters Dropped: How To Check You Name
Cricket
IND vs SA: Suryakumar Yadav's Numbers Are Big Concern Before T20 World Cup
Suryakumar Yadav's Numbers Are Big Concern Before T20 World Cup
Sports
ED Action Against Yuvraj Singh, Sonu Sood, Urvashi Rautela And Others In Betting App Case
ED Action Against Yuvraj Singh, Sonu Sood, Urvashi Rautela And Others In Betting App Case
World
Fresh Protests Hit Indian Mission Amid Violent Bangladesh Unrest, Officials In Dhaka 'Safe': Report
Fresh Protests Hit Indian Mission Amid Violent Bangladesh Unrest, Officials In Dhaka 'Safe': Report
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: VB-G Ram G Rural Jobs Bill 2025 Cleared by Parliament, Sent to President Amid Opposition Uproar
Breaking: Viksit Bharat G Ram G Bill Passed, Protests Intensify as TMC, Congress Demonstrate in Parliament
Hijab Controversy: Nitish Kumar Hijab Row Escalates in Bihar, Muslim Groups Plan Protests Seeking Apology
VB-G RAM G Bill: Rajya Sabha Passes Viksit Bharat Rural Jobs Bill Amid Protests, TMC MPs Hold Overnight Dharna
Breaking: Kaushambi Police Gunfight Injures Cattle Thief, Stolen Buffaloes Recovered Near Raghopur Road
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | From City Of Joy To Stadium Of Shame: How Toxic Privilege Ruined Messi's Visit
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget