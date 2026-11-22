Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Jayant Chaudhary on Saturday praised Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for attending the fifth Kaushal Deekshant Samaroh in Lucknow despite the personal loss of his mother earlier in the day.

Expressing gratitude for the chief minister's presence at the event, Chaudhary said, "Even during such a difficult time, CM Yogi came among us and demonstrated his dedication towards the people, setting an outstanding example of devotion to duty before all of us."

Yogi Adityanath's mother, Savitri Devi, was cremated in Haridwar on Saturday morning. After paying his last respects, the chief minister travelled to Lucknow to attend the fifth Kaushal Deekshant Samaroh in the evening, which was held in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Despite the personal loss, Yogi welcomed the prime minister and other dignitaries to Lucknow. His grief was visible, but he kept his emotions under control while addressing the gathering. In his speech, he spoke about the future of the state's youth and highlighted how skilled young people had benefited under the leadership of the prime minister.

The chief minister's presence at the event was described as an example of his commitment to public responsibilities even during a deeply personal and difficult moment.

On Friday, the day his mother passed away, Yogi Adityanath was interacting with young people after distributing tablets to them. After concluding the programme, he left Gorakhpur and travelled to his ancestral village to pay his last respects to his mother.

Messages of support and condolences poured in following her demise. People also prayed for peace for the departed soul and strength for the bereaved family.