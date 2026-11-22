Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi-NCR experienced chilly, hazy morning with rising pollution.

Air Quality Index exceeded 300 at multiple Delhi monitoring stations.

Neighboring NCR cities saw similar weather; temperatures may dip further.

Residents advised precautions against cold, worsening air quality.

Delhi-NCR residents experienced a chilly morning with hazy conditions on Sunday, as winter gradually sets in across the region. However, rising pollution levels remain a concern, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) crossing 300 at multiple monitoring stations in the national capital.

According to the weather forecast, Delhi's minimum temperature is expected to remain between 12 and 14 degrees Celsius on Sunday, while the maximum may settle between 26 and 28 degrees Celsius. Light cold conditions are likely during the morning and night, while afternoon could be relatively warmer due to sunshine. No rainfall is expected.

Delhi-NCR Weather: What To Expect In Noida, Gurugram

Weather conditions in neighbouring cities, including Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Faridabad, are also expected to remain broadly similar.

Noida recorded a morning temperature of around 15 degrees Celsius, with the mercury likely to rise to approximately 26 degrees during the day.

Ghaziabad may experience morning haze followed by sunshine in the afternoon. Gurugram and Faridabad are also likely to witness cooler mornings and relatively warmer conditions during the day.

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Delhi AQI Crosses 300 At Multiple Monitoring Stations

Pollution continues to add to the weather-related concerns across Delhi-NCR. Station-wise data from the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) showed an AQI of 325 in the DTU area and 303 at ITO.

Other monitoring stations also reported elevated pollution levels, with Wazirpur recording 292, Jahangirpuri 284, Bawana 273 and Anand Vihar 257.

The readings indicate that several parts of Delhi continue to experience poor to very poor air quality. Children, older people and those with respiratory conditions are particularly advised to take precautions.

Temperature May Dip Further On November 23, 24

The minimum temperature in Delhi-NCR could fall further over the next couple of days. The forecast for November 23 and 24 indicates minimum temperatures of around 11 to 13 degrees Celsius.

This could make mornings and nights feel colder, although sunshine is expected to keep daytime conditions relatively comfortable.

Residents are advised to wear warm clothing during the colder hours. Given the prevailing pollution levels, people may also consider limiting morning walks and outdoor exercise, particularly in areas recording poor air quality.