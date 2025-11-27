UP Biker Calls Car A ‘Tin Box’, Then Gets Dragged 500 Metres On Bonnet

A disturbing video circulating online from Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur district shows a roadside argument escalating into violence, with a group of youngsters assaulting a motorcyclist and dragging him on a car’s bonnet for nearly 500 metres, police said on Thursday.

According to a PTI report, the clash began after the biker allegedly called the car a “tin box”, angering the occupants who then attacked him.

Incident on Nagal–Tapri Road

The confrontation occurred on the Nagal–Tapri Road in the Dehat Kotwali area, though police said the exact date of the incident remains unclear.

Additional SP City Vyom Bindal said an investigation is under way based on the viral clip. CCTV footage is being examined to identify the car and those involved. A case will be registered under the appropriate sections, and strict action will follow, he said, according to PTI.

What the Video Shows

In the clip, the biker is seen travelling towards Nagal when a car approaching from behind asks him to give way. A heated exchange follows, during which the biker allegedly refers to the vehicle as a “tin box”, prompting the occupants to assault him, police said.

As the attackers attempt to leave, the biker positions himself in front of the car to prevent them from fleeing. The driver then accelerates, causing the man to fall onto the bonnet. The car continues for almost 500 metres with the biker clinging on before the driver brakes sharply, throwing him onto the road.

The accused fled the scene afterwards, police added.

Separate Road-Rage Case in Noida

In Noida, a man driving home from work was allegedly assaulted by three unidentified men in a road-rage incident near Sector 62 early Tuesday, police said.

Officers reported that the attackers were travelling in an SUV and became enraged after the victim, 25-year-old Arpan Tiwari from Uttam Nagar, overtook their vehicle. Tiwari, who works at a private firm in Noida, told police the SUV tailgated him at around 4.10am, honking and flashing its lights.

When he moved aside, the SUV allegedly swerved ahead, blocked his car near the Sector 62 roundabout, and the occupants confronted him. In his statement, Tiwari said the men abused and assaulted him before speeding off. He reported facial injuries and said two teeth were broken in the attack.

Police said Tiwari called the emergency helpline after the incident, and a response vehicle reached the spot.