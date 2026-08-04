Delhi SIR Timeline Revised: BLO House Visits Extended Till August 17, Final Rolls On October 27

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom ECI extended Delhi's voter verification exercise until August 17.

Draft electoral rolls now publish August 24, final on October 27.

Extension addresses slow form submission and digitisation process.

New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday revised the SIR (Special Intensive Revision) dates in Delhi, with the door-to-door verification exercise by booth-level officers (BLOs) extended till August 17 and the publication of electoral rolls rescheduled for October 27.

This is the second extension for the revision of voter rolls in the Capital this month. The door-to-door verification exercise currently underway was earlier scheduled to conclude on August 8.

According to the poll panel, the draft electoral rolls will be now published on August 24, instead of August 17.

After publication of the draft rolls, the voters will be able to file their claims and objections from August 24 to September 23, as per the revised schedule. Earlier, the claims and objection filing period was August 17 to September 16.

The claims and objections filed by the voters will have to be disposed of by the poll officials between August 24 and October 22.

The final voter lists will be published on October 27, instead of October 19 as scheduled earlier.

Currently, the BLOs in Delhi have distributed enumeration forms to almost all the 1.45 crore voters in the city while over 62 per cent of the filled up forms were digitised.

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Before this extension, the last date for the door-to-door verification exercise by BLOs was August 8.

The Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) in a press statement, said that the fresh extension was aimed at giving some more time to voters for submitting their filled up enumeration forms.

The process of digitisation of enumeration forms submitted by the voters has been a little slower in Delhi due to multiple reasons.

The Delhi CEO office has requested the voters who have still not submitted their enumeration forms to do so at the earliest.

The BLOs have claimed that many voters have yet to return the forms provided to them. Errors in details provided by the voters, technical issues, difficulty in finding voter details previously recorded, etc, have also been cited as factors delaying the digitisation of enumeration forms. The SIR of Delhi's electoral rolls began on June 30 with door-to-door distribution of enumeration forms by the BLOs. The qualifying date for the exercise is July 1, 2026.

More than 13,000 BLOs are taking part in the exercise across the 70 Assembly constituencies in the national capital. The Delhi CEO office said that the extension in the exercise was part of the main objective of SIR, which is to ensure that "no eligible citizen is left out of the electoral roll, and no ineligible person is included".

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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