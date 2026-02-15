Uddhav Thackeray's Son Tejas Hospitalised In Mumbai

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesUddhav Thackeray's Son Tejas Hospitalised In Mumbai

On Sunday morning, Uddhav Thackeray visited the hospital to check on his son’s condition.

By : Namrata Dubey | Updated at : 15 Feb 2026 01:57 PM (IST)

Tejas Thackeray, the younger son of Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, has been admitted to Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai. He has reportedly been undergoing treatment for the past three days. On Sunday morning, Uddhav Thackeray visited the hospital to check on his son’s condition.

Tejas was admitted three days ago after his health deteriorated. He is currently under continuous medical supervision. However, no official details have been shared so far regarding the nature of his illness.

Hospital sources said Tejas was admitted as a precautionary measure and is undergoing necessary medical tests. A team of specialist doctors has been closely monitoring his health over the past three days. The family has described his condition as stable but has not issued a detailed statement.

Uddhav Thackeray Meets Doctors

On the morning of February 15, Uddhav Thackeray arrived at Sir H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital and spoke with doctors about his son’s health. He spent some time at the hospital. Other party leaders and close associates have also been visiting to enquire about Tejas’s well-being.

Who Is Tejas Thackeray?

Tejas Thackeray largely stays away from active politics and maintains a low public profile. He studied at Jai Hind College and Bombay Scottish School. By profession, he is a conservationist and wildlife researcher and is primarily involved in wildlife protection initiatives.

Though he usually keeps out of the limelight, a video of him dancing at Anant Ambani’s pre-wedding celebration in 2024 had gone viral on social media. For now, the family remains hopeful of his speedy recovery, and supporters have expressed wishes for his good health.

Published at : 15 Feb 2026 01:57 PM (IST)
Uddhav Thackeray Uddhav Thackeray MAHARASHTRA NEWS Tejas Thackeray
