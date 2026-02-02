Two More Staffers Held For Killing Customers At Ghaziabad Eatery

Ghaziabad (UP): Two hotel staffers were arrested here for their alleged involvement in the killing of two customers and grievous injury to another following a dispute over a delay in serving food at an eatery, police said.

They were arrested after an encounter on Sunday night during the checking of vehicles near Indirapuram underpass, hours after the arrest of the hotel owner in connection to the stabbing.

When asked to stop, they allegedly opened fire on the police who retaliated and shot the duo in their legs.

Rajan and Sachin, both from Buduan district of the state, worked at the hotel, police said.

They have been admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment, Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP), Indirapuram Abhishek Srivastav said.

Police have recovered two country-made pistols three live and used cartridges and stolen motorcycle from their possession, the ACP said.

Earlier on Sunday, Dharmendra, 45, the owner of the eatery, was arrested in connection with the incident.

According to police, the incident occurred late on Friday night when Shreepal (23), Satyam (26) and Anurag(24) visited the eatery and placed a food order.

An argument broke out due to a delay in serving food, during which one of the customers allegedly slapped a staff member. The trio then stepped out towards the rear lane of the hotel," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Trans-Hindon) Nimish Patil said.

The DCP said Dharmendra and his staff followed them in a fit of rage and attacked the three with sticks and kitchen knives, killing Shreepal and Satyam on the spot and critically injuring Anurag.

Police rushed the injured to the hospital, where doctors declared Shreepal and Satyam dead. Anurag was initially admitted to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital and later referred to Delhi's GTB Hospital due to the severity of his injuries, Patil said.

Police have lodged an FIR based on a complaint by a victim's brother.

