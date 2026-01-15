Two Helmets Now Must For Bikes In Noida; Know The Fine For Violations

Noida News: In a major move to curb rising road accidents, the Uttar Pradesh Transport Department has tightened rules for two-wheeler riders across the state. The government has noted that a significant number of road fatalities involve people not wearing helmets, most often pillion riders. To address this, UP has now made helmets mandatory for both the rider and the pillion on bikes and scooters.

Under the new rule, if a pillion rider is found without a helmet, the rider will face a fine and action on their driving licence. The regulations have also been made stricter for buyers of new two-wheelers.

‘One Bike, Two Helmets’ Rule Explained

As per the latest directive, no two-wheeler dealer in Uttar Pradesh will be allowed to sell a bike or scooter without providing two ISI-marked helmets -- one for the rider and one for the pillion. The rule is officially being called the “One Bike, Two Helmets” policy.

Both helmets must be BIS-certified and carry the ISI mark. Cheap, uncertified roadside helmets will not be considered valid. Officials say substandard helmets increase risk instead of offering protection.

The Transport Department has placed responsibility not only on riders but also on vehicle dealers. Dealers must now upload complete details of both helmets, including model number and code, along with the vehicle’s chassis and engine numbers on the transport portal.

The purchase invoice must clearly mention both helmets. Without uploading proof of helmet delivery, the vehicle will not be registered. If a dealer is found selling a two-wheeler without providing two helmets, their trade certificate may be cancelled.

Fine For Violators

Once the rule is enforced, enforcement drives will be intensified across the state by the Transport Department, Traffic Police and local police. Under Sections 129 and 194D of the Motor Vehicles Act, riding without a helmet, or allowing a pillion rider to do so, will attract a Rs 1,000 fine.

Additionally, the rider’s driving licence will be suspended for three months. Repeated violations could lead to permanent cancellation of the licence.