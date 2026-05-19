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HomeCitiesTheir First Daughter-In-Law Also Divorced Due To Harassment: Twisha’s Father Makes Fresh Claims

Their First Daughter-In-Law Also Divorced Due To Harassment: Twisha’s Father Makes Fresh Claims

Twisha's father claimed that she was not the first woman in the family to face such issues, alleging that the family’s first daughter-in-law had also ended her marriage because of harassment.

By : Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 19 May 2026 11:30 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Former Miss Pune's father alleges husband's family harassed her.
  • Father claims daughter faced continuous harassment post-marriage.
  • Police investigating dowry harassment against husband and mother.
  • Family protests, demanding justice and strict action.

Days after the death of former Miss Pune Twisha Sharma at her marital home in Bhopal, her father Navnidhi Sharma has levelled fresh allegations against her husband Samarth Singh and his family, claiming there were signs of trouble during their honeymoon.

Navnidhi Sharma alleged that his daughter was subjected to continuous harassment soon after marriage. He further claimed that Twisha was not the first woman in the family to face such issues, alleging that the family’s first daughter-in-law had also ended her marriage because of harassment.

Father Alleges Pattern Of Abuse

According to Twisha’s father, the family had ignored several warning signs initially, believing matters would improve with time. However, he claimed the alleged harassment and mental pressure on Twisha continued after her marriage to Samarth Singh.

Also Read: Jodhpur Woman Dies Day After Police Station Visit With Husband; Overnight Cremation Triggers Probe

The allegations come amid an ongoing police investigation into the death of the 33-year-old former beauty pageant contestant, whose case has drawn widespread public attention.

Dowry Harassment Allegations Under Investigation

Police have already registered a case against Samarth Singh and his mother, retired district judge Giribala Singh, following allegations of dowry harassment and mental torture made by Twisha’s family.

Twisha was found dead at her marital residence earlier this month, and investigators are currently examining multiple aspects of the case, including digital evidence and statements from family members.

Also Read: 'No Diesel In Our Car, Can't Search Her’: Nagpur Police On Missing Girl's Complaint

Family Continues Protest Seeking Justice

Twisha’s family has continued its protest demanding strict action against those accused in the case. Her father has repeatedly alleged that his daughter was under severe emotional distress before her death.

The case has sparked discussions on domestic abuse, dowry-related harassment and women’s safety within marriages, while the investigation remains ongoing.

Before You Go

Breaking News: Trump Claims US Iran Strike Was Delayed, Issues New Warning

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the fresh allegations made by Twisha Sharma's father?

Twisha's father alleges continuous harassment of his daughter after marriage, including during her honeymoon. He also claims the husband's family had a history of harassing other daughters-in-law.

What is the current status of the police investigation into Twisha Sharma's death?

Police have registered a case against Twisha's husband and mother-in-law for dowry harassment and mental torture. They are investigating multiple aspects, including digital evidence and family statements.

What action is Twisha Sharma's family taking?

Twisha's family is protesting and demanding strict action against the accused. Her father has stated she was under severe emotional distress before her death.

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 19 May 2026 11:30 AM (IST)
Tags :
Noida News Bhopal Crime Twisha Sharma Twisha Sharma Father Twisha Sharma Movie
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