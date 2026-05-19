Their First Daughter-In-Law Also Divorced Due To Harassment: Twisha’s Father Makes Fresh Claims

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Former Miss Pune's father alleges husband's family harassed her.

Father claims daughter faced continuous harassment post-marriage.

Police investigating dowry harassment against husband and mother.

Family protests, demanding justice and strict action.

Days after the death of former Miss Pune Twisha Sharma at her marital home in Bhopal, her father Navnidhi Sharma has levelled fresh allegations against her husband Samarth Singh and his family, claiming there were signs of trouble during their honeymoon.

Navnidhi Sharma alleged that his daughter was subjected to continuous harassment soon after marriage. He further claimed that Twisha was not the first woman in the family to face such issues, alleging that the family’s first daughter-in-law had also ended her marriage because of harassment.

Father Alleges Pattern Of Abuse

According to Twisha’s father, the family had ignored several warning signs initially, believing matters would improve with time. However, he claimed the alleged harassment and mental pressure on Twisha continued after her marriage to Samarth Singh.

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The allegations come amid an ongoing police investigation into the death of the 33-year-old former beauty pageant contestant, whose case has drawn widespread public attention.

Dowry Harassment Allegations Under Investigation

Police have already registered a case against Samarth Singh and his mother, retired district judge Giribala Singh, following allegations of dowry harassment and mental torture made by Twisha’s family.

Twisha was found dead at her marital residence earlier this month, and investigators are currently examining multiple aspects of the case, including digital evidence and statements from family members.

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Family Continues Protest Seeking Justice

Twisha’s family has continued its protest demanding strict action against those accused in the case. Her father has repeatedly alleged that his daughter was under severe emotional distress before her death.

The case has sparked discussions on domestic abuse, dowry-related harassment and women’s safety within marriages, while the investigation remains ongoing.