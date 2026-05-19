A woman who had visited a police station in Jodhpur district over a family dispute died under suspicious circumstances a day later, with police launching an investigation after her family allegedly conducted her cremation overnight without informing authorities.

The incident occurred in the Asop-Bhopalgarh area of the district and has sparked concern across the region.

Jodhpur Rural Superintendent of Police PD Nitya said on Monday that police had registered an FIR suo motu in connection with the woman’s suspicious death and the hurried cremation.

Couple Had Approached Police Over Family Dispute

According to the police, the woman and her husband had visited the Asop police station on May 14 amid ongoing family tensions and mutual allegations.

SP PD Nitya said both parties had expressed apprehension about threats from each other. Police mediated between them and asked the woman whether she wished to lodge a formal complaint, but she declined to file a case.

Considering the seriousness of the dispute, the station officer presented both individuals before an Executive Magistrate, who bound them down as a preventive measure.

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Woman Left With Brother, Died Next Day

Later, the woman’s brothers arrived at the police station and assured officers that they would take responsibility for her safety before taking her to her maternal home.

However, the following morning, on May 15, police received information that a woman had died in the village and that her cremation had already been conducted overnight.

When officers reached the village, they discovered that the deceased was the same woman who had visited the police station with her husband a day earlier.

Family members told police that the woman had died by suicide, following which her last rites were performed during the night.

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Forensic Teams Collect Evidence

Police said the hasty cremation, carried out without informing authorities, made the circumstances surrounding the death suspicious.

The police subsequently took suo motu cognizance of the matter and initiated an investigation. Teams from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and the Mobile Operations Bureau (MOB) were called to the site to gather evidence.

Officials said bones, ashes, wood and other materials from the funeral pyre were seized for examination.

According to police, a post-mortem examination of the recovered remains has been conducted by a medical board, and the samples will be sent for forensic analysis.

SP PD Nitya said further legal action would be taken based on the findings of the investigation.