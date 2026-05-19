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HomeCities'No Diesel In Our Car, Can't Search Her’: Nagpur Police On Missing Girl's Complaint

'No Diesel In Our Car, Can't Search Her’: Nagpur Police On Missing Girl's Complaint

According to the family, the officer allegedly said, “There is no diesel in our vehicle. How will we search for your daughter? Give us money for diesel.”

By : Namrata Dubey | Updated at : 19 May 2026 09:36 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Family searching for missing girl told police lack diesel.
  • Maharashtra minister orders action against the police official.
  • Opposition criticizes state government's neglect of public safety.
  • Allegations of government prioritizing PR over essential services.

A shocking incident involving a police inspector at Panchpaoli Police Station in Nagpur has triggered controversy after a family searching for a missing minor girl allegedly received an insensitive response from police officials.

Taking cognisance of the matter, Maharashtra minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule has directed authorities to initiate disciplinary action against the concerned officer.

The controversy erupted after Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar shared a video on social media. In the video, a police official can allegedly be heard telling the family of a missing girl that police could not search for her because there was no diesel in the police vehicle.

According to the family, the officer allegedly said, “There is no diesel in our vehicle. How will we search for your daughter? Give us money for diesel.”

Opposition Slams State Government

Reacting strongly to the incident, Vijay Wadettiwar criticised the state administration and questioned the condition of essential public services in Maharashtra.

He said it was alarming that in a major city like Nagpur, police were allegedly unable to search for a missing minor girl due to lack of fuel. He termed the situation not just irresponsible but a reflection of the collapse of the system.

The Congress leader also questioned whether other emergency services in the state, including ambulances, were facing similar shortages.

‘Money For PR, But Not For Public Safety’

Wadettiwar further accused the government of spending heavily on publicity campaigns and political events while allegedly neglecting public safety infrastructure.

He questioned how the state could claim to provide a “safe Maharashtra” in advertisements when police allegedly lacked even basic resources such as diesel for official vehicles.

The opposition leader also took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for austerity, asking whether saving diesel had become more important than tracing missing girls.

He added that if such a situation existed in the districts represented by the Chief Minister and Home Minister, the condition elsewhere in the state could be even worse.

The incident has now sparked a political row, while authorities are expected to examine the allegations and take further action.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What incident sparked controversy involving the Panchpaoli Police Station?

A family searching for a missing minor girl reportedly received an insensitive response from police officials, claiming a lack of diesel in their vehicle for the search.

What action has Maharashtra minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule taken regarding the incident?

Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule has directed authorities to initiate disciplinary action against the police officer involved in the controversial response.

What was the alleged reason given by the police for not searching for the missing girl?

The police official allegedly stated that there was no diesel in their vehicle, making it impossible to search for the missing daughter and asking the family for money for diesel.

How has the opposition reacted to this incident?

Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar criticized the state government, calling the incident irresponsible and a reflection of systemic collapse, questioning public services like ambulances.

Published at : 19 May 2026 09:36 AM (IST)
Tags :
Diesel Prices Maharashtra Nagpur Police Maharashtra'
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Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
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