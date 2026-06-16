Twisha Sharma Death Case: Court Extends Husband, Mother-in-Law’s Custody

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Court extended judicial custody for Twisha's husband, mother-in-law.

Twisha found dead May 12; in-laws faced dowry allegations.

Post-mortem cited hanging, injuries; family alleged marital torture.

Bhopal: A court in Bhopal on Tuesday extended by 14 days the judicial custody of late model Twisha Sharma's husband, Samarth Singh and mother-in-law and former judge Giribala Singh, both accused of dowry harassment.

Ankur Pandey, the lawyer representing Twisha's family, told PTI that both accused joined the hearing, which was held in the court of Judge Shobhana Bhalave, virtually. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had sought an extension of judicial custody until June 30, which the court accepted. Both accused are currently lodged in the Bhopal Central Jail.

Twisha was found hanging in her marital home in Bhopal on May 12. Amid allegations of lapses in the probe, the investigation was referred to the CBI.

On June 2, the court remanded both accused to judicial custody for 14 days till June 16.

Twisha's first post-mortem report said her death was caused due to "antemortem hanging by ligature" and her body bore "multiple antemortem injuries (simple in nature possible by blunt force over other parts of the body have been noted)".

After receiving the post-mortem report and recording the statement of family members of Twisha, a former actor-model, the police registered the FIR on May 15.

In their statements, Twisha's family members had alleged that she was tormented by her in-laws, who were not satisfied with the dowry paid at the time of marriage on December 9, 2025.

They had accused her in-laws of mental torture and domestic violence, and pushing the 33-year-old to take the extreme step.

In the statement given to the police at the time of filing the FIR, Twisha's family said she had spoken to her mother at 9.41 pm.

During the call, her husband was heard shouting, and the call was abruptly disconnected, the FIR citing the statement alleged. After repeated calls, Giribala Singh picked up the phone and told Twisha's sister-in-law that "she is no more" and cut the call, it is alleged.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)