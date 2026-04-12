Traffic in Delhi will be affected on Sunday due to the 'Main Bhi Ambedkar' marathon being held ahead of Dr BR Ambedkar Jayanti.
Traffic Restricted On Several Delhi Roads Today, Check Advisory
People are urged to check traffic updates before travelling and avoid unnecessary movement.
- Marathon to affect Delhi traffic Sunday morning.
- Key roads closed 6:30 AM to 11 AM.
- Diversions at ITO, Rajghat, ISBT, Mori Gate.
- Commuters advised to check updates, avoid areas.
Delhi News: Traffic movement in the national capital is set to be affected on Sunday due to the ‘Main Bhi Ambedkar’ marathon organised ahead of Dr BR Ambedkar Jayanti. Several key roads will face disruptions between 6:30 am and 11 am, and commuters are advised to plan their travel in advance to avoid inconvenience.
Traffic congestion and partial or complete restrictions are expected on key stretches including Mahatma Gandhi Marg, Indraprastha Marg, ITO Chowk, Asaf Ali Road, Delhi Gate, Shanti Van Marg, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Marg, Hamilton Road, Chatta Rail Chowk, Outer Ring Road, Boulevard Road, Shamnath Marg, Raj Niwas Marg, Tara Chand Mathur Marg and Yamuna Marg.
Diversions At Key Junctions
Special traffic arrangements and diversions will be implemented at sensitive points such as ITO, Rajghat, ISBT, Tis Hazari and Mori Gate depending on the situation. Commuters are advised to use alternative routes like Outer Ring Road and Mall Road as traffic flow may slow down due to barricading and police deployment.
Vehicles will be diverted via Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Marg, Chandgi Ram Akhada, Khairpur Pass, Baba Gopal Sahib Talab Road, Mall Road and Outer Ring Road. Traffic heading towards Tis Hazari and Shastri Park will also be rerouted accordingly. Special arrangements have been made for vehicles moving through MCD Chowk, Yamuna Marg and Shamnath Marg.
32 Diversion Points Set Up
Authorities have identified 32 diversion points across the city, including IP Marg, DDU Marg, Rajghat, Shanti Van, Jama Masjid Road, Hanuman Mandir, Kaliya Pul, Tis Hazari Red Light, Yudhishthir Setu, ISBT Out Gate, Mori Gate, Gujarati Samaj Cut, MCD Chowk, Khairpur Pass Red Light, Mall Road and Delhi Gate.
Traffic from Rajghat to Shanti Van and from Jama Masjid towards Delhi Gate will be redirected to Mahatma Gandhi Marg and other routes. U-turn arrangements will also be in place near Jama Masjid to ease congestion.
Advisory For Commuters
People are urged to check traffic updates before travelling and avoid unnecessary movement in affected areas. Roadside parking should be avoided as it can worsen congestion. Commuters are also advised to follow the traffic police instructions for smooth movement.
For real-time updates, travellers can check the Delhi Traffic Police’s website, social media handles, or helpline services.
Related Video
War Alert: Two-Day Islamabad Peace Talks and China-Iran Defense Claims Amid Rising Tensions
Frequently Asked Questions
Why will traffic be affected in Delhi on Sunday?
What are the timings for the traffic disruptions?
Traffic disruptions are expected between 6:30 am and 11 am on Sunday. Commuters should plan their travel accordingly.
Which key roads will experience traffic disruptions?
Several key roads like Mahatma Gandhi Marg, Indraprastha Marg, ITO Chowk, and Outer Ring Road will face traffic issues. Many other major roads will also be affected.
What are the suggested alternative routes?
Commuters can consider using alternative routes like the Outer Ring Road and Mall Road. Diversions will be in place at key junctions.
Where can I check for real-time traffic updates?
You can check real-time traffic updates on the Delhi Traffic Police's website, social media handles, or by contacting their helpline services.