Traffic Restricted On Several Delhi Roads Today, Check Advisory

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Marathon to affect Delhi traffic Sunday morning.

Key roads closed 6:30 AM to 11 AM.

Diversions at ITO, Rajghat, ISBT, Mori Gate.

Commuters advised to check updates, avoid areas.

Delhi News: Traffic movement in the national capital is set to be affected on Sunday due to the ‘Main Bhi Ambedkar’ marathon organised ahead of Dr BR Ambedkar Jayanti. Several key roads will face disruptions between 6:30 am and 11 am, and commuters are advised to plan their travel in advance to avoid inconvenience.

Traffic congestion and partial or complete restrictions are expected on key stretches including Mahatma Gandhi Marg, Indraprastha Marg, ITO Chowk, Asaf Ali Road, Delhi Gate, Shanti Van Marg, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Marg, Hamilton Road, Chatta Rail Chowk, Outer Ring Road, Boulevard Road, Shamnath Marg, Raj Niwas Marg, Tara Chand Mathur Marg and Yamuna Marg.

Diversions At Key Junctions

Special traffic arrangements and diversions will be implemented at sensitive points such as ITO, Rajghat, ISBT, Tis Hazari and Mori Gate depending on the situation. Commuters are advised to use alternative routes like Outer Ring Road and Mall Road as traffic flow may slow down due to barricading and police deployment.

Vehicles will be diverted via Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Marg, Chandgi Ram Akhada, Khairpur Pass, Baba Gopal Sahib Talab Road, Mall Road and Outer Ring Road. Traffic heading towards Tis Hazari and Shastri Park will also be rerouted accordingly. Special arrangements have been made for vehicles moving through MCD Chowk, Yamuna Marg and Shamnath Marg.

32 Diversion Points Set Up

Authorities have identified 32 diversion points across the city, including IP Marg, DDU Marg, Rajghat, Shanti Van, Jama Masjid Road, Hanuman Mandir, Kaliya Pul, Tis Hazari Red Light, Yudhishthir Setu, ISBT Out Gate, Mori Gate, Gujarati Samaj Cut, MCD Chowk, Khairpur Pass Red Light, Mall Road and Delhi Gate.

Traffic from Rajghat to Shanti Van and from Jama Masjid towards Delhi Gate will be redirected to Mahatma Gandhi Marg and other routes. U-turn arrangements will also be in place near Jama Masjid to ease congestion.

Advisory For Commuters

People are urged to check traffic updates before travelling and avoid unnecessary movement in affected areas. Roadside parking should be avoided as it can worsen congestion. Commuters are also advised to follow the traffic police instructions for smooth movement.

For real-time updates, travellers can check the Delhi Traffic Police’s website, social media handles, or helpline services.