Traffic Alert! Gurugram Police Restricts Delhi Entry For These Vehicles-Check Dates & Timings

HomeCitiesTraffic Alert! Gurugram Police Restricts Delhi Entry For These Vehicles-Check Dates & Timings

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 20 Jan 2026 08:15 PM (IST)

Ahead of Republic Day celebrations and the final rehearsal, Gurugram Police has issued a traffic advisory restricting the entry of heavy vehicles into Delhi to ensure smooth and safe movement.

As per the advisory, heavy vehicles will not be allowed to enter Delhi from 5 pm on January 22, 2026 till 1:30 pm on January 23, 2026 during the Republic Day final rehearsal.

Further, medium and heavy goods vehicles will be restricted from 5 pm on January 25, 2026 till 1:30 pm on January 26, 2026 in view of Republic Day celebrations.

Police said the restrictions have been put in place to maintain traffic flow and public safety during the high-security period.

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 20 Jan 2026 08:15 PM (IST)
