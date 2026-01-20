Traffic Alert! Gurugram Police Restricts Delhi Entry For These Vehicles-Check Dates & Timings

Ahead of Republic Day celebrations and the final rehearsal, Gurugram Police has issued a traffic advisory restricting the entry of heavy vehicles into Delhi to ensure smooth and safe movement.

As per the advisory, heavy vehicles will not be allowed to enter Delhi from 5 pm on January 22, 2026 till 1:30 pm on January 23, 2026 during the Republic Day final rehearsal.

Further, medium and heavy goods vehicles will be restricted from 5 pm on January 25, 2026 till 1:30 pm on January 26, 2026 in view of Republic Day celebrations.

Police said the restrictions have been put in place to maintain traffic flow and public safety during the high-security period.