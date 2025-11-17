Three Run Over By Train In Pune, Accidental Death Case Filed

Pune: Three persons suspected to be engaged in mischief along a railway track in Pune were killed after being run over by a train, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred near Manjari area on the outskirts of Pune city on Sunday night.

"As per preliminary information, five to six youth, aged between 18 and 20, were walking along the track, while a couple of them were sitting on it. It is suspected that while they were engaged in some mischief, a train struck three of them around 9 pm on Sunday," an official from Hadapsar police station said.

The youth belonged to a nearby locality in Manjari, he said.

"We have registered an accidental death case and are probing the sequence of events," the official said.

