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HomeCitiesTerror Threat Alert Triggers Massive Security Boost At BJP Offices In Delhi

Terror Threat Alert Triggers Massive Security Boost At BJP Offices In Delhi

The heightened security measures were put in place near the BJP Delhi office as well as the party headquarters located on Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg in central Delhi.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 10 May 2026 12:01 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Security heightened at Delhi BJP offices after terror threat alert.
  • Additional forces deployed to prevent panic and terror activities.
  • Key installations monitored closely amid stepped-up threat assessment.

Security was intensified at BJP offices in Delhi on Saturday evening after an alert was received regarding possible terror threats, Hindustan Times reported.

The heightened security measures were put in place near the BJP Delhi office as well as the party headquarters located on Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg in central Delhi.

Security Agencies Put On High Alert

According to a report by ANI, security agencies have been placed on high alert and additional forces have been deployed to prevent any attempt to create panic or carry out terror activities.

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“There is an alert for a terrorist attack at the Delhi State BJP office and government offices on DDU Marg, following which security has been heightened to address any potential threats. Security agencies have been alerted,” ANI quoted a source as saying.

Additional Deployment Around Key Locations

Sources said security presence around key installations in the area was significantly increased following the alert. Monitoring and preventive measures were also stepped up as agencies assessed the threat perception.

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Before You Go

POLITICAL UPDATE: PM Modi Meets Families of Deceased BJP Workers After West Bengal Oath Ceremony

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was security intensified at BJP offices in Delhi?

Security was intensified after an alert was received regarding possible terror threats. This led to heightened measures at the Delhi State BJP office and government offices on DDU Marg.

What specific locations saw increased security?

Increased security measures were implemented near the BJP Delhi office and the party headquarters on Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg in central Delhi.

What actions have security agencies taken?

Security agencies have been placed on high alert, with additional forces deployed. Monitoring and preventive measures have also been stepped up.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 10 May 2026 12:01 AM (IST)
Tags :
BJP Delhi BJP DELHI Terror Threat Alert Security Boost At BJP Offices
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