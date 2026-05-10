Terror Threat Alert Triggers Massive Security Boost At BJP Offices In Delhi

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Security heightened at Delhi BJP offices after terror threat alert.

Additional forces deployed to prevent panic and terror activities.

Key installations monitored closely amid stepped-up threat assessment.

Security was intensified at BJP offices in Delhi on Saturday evening after an alert was received regarding possible terror threats, Hindustan Times reported.

The heightened security measures were put in place near the BJP Delhi office as well as the party headquarters located on Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg in central Delhi.

Security Agencies Put On High Alert

According to a report by ANI, security agencies have been placed on high alert and additional forces have been deployed to prevent any attempt to create panic or carry out terror activities.

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“There is an alert for a terrorist attack at the Delhi State BJP office and government offices on DDU Marg, following which security has been heightened to address any potential threats. Security agencies have been alerted,” ANI quoted a source as saying.

Additional Deployment Around Key Locations

Sources said security presence around key installations in the area was significantly increased following the alert. Monitoring and preventive measures were also stepped up as agencies assessed the threat perception.

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