Delhi-NCR To Sizzle This Week As IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Heatwave; Temp May Touch 45°C

Residents of Delhi-NCR are likely to face harsher weather conditions in the coming days as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a sharp rise in temperatures along with heatwave conditions across the national capital.

According to the weather department, Delhi’s weather is expected to remain extremely hot and dry between May 18 and May 23, with the maximum temperature likely to range between 42 and 45 degrees Celsius. The IMD has also issued a Yellow Alert for heatwave conditions on May 19 and 20, warning residents to remain cautious during peak daytime hours.

Officials said strong surface winds are also likely to affect parts of the capital on Monday, further intensifying discomfort amid the soaring temperatures.

On Monday, Delhi’s maximum temperature is expected to hover around 44 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature may settle near 26 degrees Celsius. Meteorologists warned that prolonged exposure to direct sunlight and hot winds during the afternoon could pose health risks, especially for vulnerable groups.

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Hot Winds Likely To Intensify Discomfort

The IMD said strong and dry winds blowing at speeds of 10 to 30 kilometres per hour may prevail over Delhi-NCR during the next few days. Weather experts cautioned that such conditions could increase the risk of heatstroke and dehydration.

Authorities have advised people to avoid stepping out during afternoon hours unless necessary. Children, elderly citizens, and individuals suffering from existing health conditions have been urged to take extra precautions.

Experts also recommended drinking adequate water, wearing light cotton clothing, and avoiding strenuous outdoor activities during the hottest part of the day.

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Sunday Recorded Above-Normal Temperatures

Delhi had already witnessed intense heat on Sunday, with temperatures rising above normal levels. According to IMD data, the maximum temperature in the capital was recorded at 41.9 degrees Celsius, which was 1.5 degrees above the seasonal average.

The minimum temperature settled at 25.9 degrees Celsius, around 0.6 degrees below normal.

Apart from the heat, Delhi’s air quality remained in the “moderate” category. Data released by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed that the city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 174 at 4 pm on Sunday evening.

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Residents Advised To Stay Hydrated

Weather experts said Delhi residents are likely to experience persistent heatwave conditions over the next several days, with little immediate relief expected.

The IMD has urged people to remain hydrated, avoid direct sun exposure for long periods, and monitor official weather advisories regularly.

Authorities said precautionary measures and public awareness would be crucial as the capital enters another spell of intense summer heat.