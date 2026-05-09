Senior TMC leader Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay has been elected as the Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly.
TMC Appoints Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay As Leader Of Opposition In Bengal Assembly
TMC named Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay as LoP in the West Bengal Assembly after its poll defeat. Asima Patra and Nayna Bandyopadhyay were appointed Deputy LoPs, while Firhad Hakim became Chief Whip.
- TMC names Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay Leader of Opposition.
- Asima Patra, Nayna Bandyopadhyay appointed Deputy Leaders.
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Saturday announced its key appointments in the West Bengal Assembly following the party’s defeat in the West bengal Assembly elections.
Senior TMC leader Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay has been elected as the Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly. The party also named Asima Patra and Nayna Bandyopadhyay as the Deputy Leaders of Opposition.
TMC elects Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay as Leader of Opposition in West Bengal.— ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2026
Asima Patra and Nayna Bandyopadhyay to be the Deputy Leaders of Opposition
Firhad Hakim to be the Chief Whip pic.twitter.com/wGuW8XcoJo
Meanwhile, senior leader and Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim has been appointed as the Chief Whip of the party in the Assembly.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Who has been appointed as the Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly?
Who are the Deputy Leaders of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly?
Asima Patra and Nayna Bandyopadhyay have been named as the Deputy Leaders of Opposition by the TMC.