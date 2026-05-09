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HomeElectionTMC Appoints Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay As Leader Of Opposition In Bengal Assembly

TMC Appoints Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay As Leader Of Opposition In Bengal Assembly

TMC named Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay as LoP in the West Bengal Assembly after its poll defeat. Asima Patra and Nayna Bandyopadhyay were appointed Deputy LoPs, while Firhad Hakim became Chief Whip.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 09 May 2026 10:16 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • TMC names Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay Leader of Opposition.
  • Asima Patra, Nayna Bandyopadhyay appointed Deputy Leaders.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Saturday announced its key appointments in the West Bengal Assembly following the party’s defeat in the West bengal Assembly elections.

Senior TMC leader Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay has been elected as the Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly. The party also named Asima Patra and Nayna Bandyopadhyay as the Deputy Leaders of Opposition.

Meanwhile, senior leader and Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim has been appointed as the Chief Whip of the party in the Assembly.

Suvendu Adhikari Become New CM

After crushing Trinamool in the West Bengal elections, Suvendu Adhikari took the oath as the BJP's first Bengal Chief Minister.

Adhikari's initial team has some big names: Dilip Ghosh, Agnimitra Paul, Ashok Kirtania, Kshudiram Tudu, and Nishith Pramanik, all of whom took oath today, which is also the birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore, Asia's first Nobel laureate.

Dilip Ghosh played a big role in expanding the BJP's ground network after 2014. Agnimitra Paul after joining the BJP in 2019 became one of BJP's most prominent women personalities in Bengal politics. Ashok Kirtania is known as a representative of the Matua voter base, which is extremely important to the BJP in Bengal's south. Kshudiram Tudu represents the tribal-dominated constituency Ranibandh, and has been powering the BJP's outreach in western Bengal's tribal areas. Nisith Pramanik is known for his strong appeal to young voters and organisational influence.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who has been appointed as the Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly?

Senior TMC leader Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay has been elected as the Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly.

Who are the Deputy Leaders of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly?

Asima Patra and Nayna Bandyopadhyay have been named as the Deputy Leaders of Opposition by the TMC.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 09 May 2026 09:53 PM (IST)
Tags :
Results Leader Of Opposition Firhad Hakim BJP Breaking News ABP Live .TMC West Bengal Elections West Bengal Elections Results 2026 Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay Asima Patra Nayna Bandyopadhyay
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