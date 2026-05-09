5 Days, Flight Cancelled: How Vijay Crossed Majority Mark To Form Govt In Tamil Nadu

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Vijay's party emerged largest, falling short of majority.

Parties backed Vijay fearing President's Rule and instability.

When the Tamil Nadu Assembly election results were declared on May 4, Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) emerged as the single largest party with 108 seats in the 234-member House, a remarkable debut, but still short of the majority mark. What followed over the next five days was intense political manoeuvring, as parties across the spectrum rallied behind Vijay, driven less by political alignment and more by the fear of a constitutional crisis and the possibility of central intervention.

Fear Of President’s Rule Loomed Large

The central concern among regional parties was the prospect of President’s Rule under Article 356 of the Constitution. If no party could prove a majority, the Governor could recommend central rule, leading to suspension or dissolution of the Assembly and direct governance from New Delhi.

In Tamil Nadu, where regional identity and state autonomy remain politically sensitive issues, the possibility of President’s Rule triggered widespread concern. Several parties openly acknowledged that preventing such a scenario was one of the key reasons behind backing Vijay’s bid to form the government.

Adding urgency was the May 10 deadline, the day the tenure of the previous Assembly officially ends. Failure to swear in a new government before then could have pushed the state into constitutional uncertainty.

Congress Breaks Ranks First

The Congress became the first major party to formally back TVK, breaking away from the defeated DMK-led alliance on May 6. In a statement issued by Tamil Nadu AICC in-charge Girish Chodankar, the party announced support for Vijay while placing a condition that “communal forces” should remain outside the alliance — an apparent reference to the BJP.

Congress leaders also criticised Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar’s reluctance to immediately invite Vijay to form the government. Tamil Nadu Congress chief K Selvaperunthagai asserted that governments must be decided “on the floor of the House, not on the lawns of Raj Bhavan.”

Also Read: Tamil Nadu Political Drama Deepens As 36 AIADMK MLAs Discuss Backing Vijay-Led TVK

Left Parties Back Vijay To Block BJP

The CPI and CPI(M) soon followed with formal support after holding internal consultations. Both parties said backing TVK was necessary to uphold democratic principles and prevent any indirect route for the BJP to gain influence in Tamil Nadu politics despite winning only one seat in the Assembly.

CPI(M) leaders stated that TVK was the only party in a position to form the government and that supporting Vijay was essential to avoid political instability. The Left’s support took TVK’s tally close to the majority mark.

VCK’s Crucial Support

The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), whose two MLAs ultimately pushed TVK past the halfway mark, made its reasoning explicit. Party chief Thol. Thirumavalavan said the support was extended primarily to avoid President’s Rule and ensure a stable government.

He clarified that the decision was not based on ideological alignment with TVK but was aimed at respecting the people’s mandate and preventing a constitutional vacuum in the state.

IUML Extends Support While Staying In DMK Alliance

In a politically unusual move, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) also backed TVK while simultaneously declaring that it would continue to remain part of the DMK-led alliance.

IUML leader KAM Muhammed Abubacker said the party was exercising its democratic right by supporting TVK’s government formation bid, while maintaining its broader political association with the DMK camp.

With support from Congress, CPI, CPI(M), VCK and IUML, TVK’s strength rose to 120 MLAs, comfortably crossing the 118-seat majority mark.

Also Read: Vijay To Take Oath On May 10 As Tamil Nadu CM At 10 AM

Governor Holds Ground Before Relenting

Despite TVK securing the numbers, Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar initially refused to immediately invite Vijay to form the government, insisting on written proof of majority support.

Vijay reportedly met the Governor multiple times over three days, each meeting ending without a formal invitation. The delay sparked criticism from opposition leaders and constitutional experts, who argued that the single largest party should be allowed to prove its majority on the Assembly floor.

On Saturday evening, after receiving the final letters of support, Vijay met the Governor again. Arlekar, who had been scheduled to travel to Kerala, cancelled his visit and met the TVK delegation at Raj Bhavan around 6.30 pm, signalling a breakthrough in the prolonged political deadlock.

With the numbers now firmly in place, Vijay’s swearing-in as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister appears imminent, marking a dramatic conclusion to one of the state’s most closely watched government formation battles in recent years.