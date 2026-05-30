Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Appears In Court In Two Cases Registered During BRS Rule

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy appeared before a local court on Saturday in connection with two cases registered against him in the past.

While one case was registered at Huzurnagar police station in Suryapet district, the other was booked in Kamalapur police station in Karimnagar district. They were registered during the previous BRS regime.

The 2019 case at Huzurnagar police station concerns the alleged presence of people beyond the permitted limit during a road show.

The case at Kamalapur police station was booked in 2021 over the alleged violation of Covid-19 norms, including not wearing a mask.

Lawyer Ch Vishweshwar Rao told PTI Videos that the case registered at Kamalapur police station was posted for judgement on June 4. The Huzurnagar case was posted for trial on June 18.

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