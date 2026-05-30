Five-Storey Building Collapses In South Delhi's Mehrauli, Several Feared Trapped

A five-storey building collapsed in the Saidulajab area of South Delhi's Mehrauli on Saturday evening, triggering a major rescue operation. Several people are feared trapped under the debris, according to initial reports.

The Delhi Fire Service received information about the collapse at around 7:44 pm and rushed multiple teams to the spot. Firefighters and other emergency personnel are carrying out search and rescue operations to locate those who may be buried beneath the rubble.

Officials said details regarding casualties or the exact number of people trapped are yet to be confirmed. Rescue efforts are ongoing.