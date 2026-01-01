Tej Pratap Yadav Visits Rabri Devi’s Residence After 6 Months On Her Birthday, Cuts Cake

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi celebrated her birthday on Thursday, with her elder son Tej Pratap Yadav visiting her residence at 10 Circular Road in Patna after a gap of nearly six months. Tej Pratap reached the residence during the day and was seen cutting a birthday cake with his mother and extending greetings. The visit assumes significance as it comes months after he was kept away from the family home following internal differences within the Lalu Prasad Yadav family.

Tej Pratap’s absence from the family residence followed controversy surrounding his reported relationship with Anushka Yadav, after which Lalu Prasad Yadav had distanced him from both the party and the family household, according to sources.

At present, Lalu Prasad Yadav is in Delhi for medical treatment, while Tej Pratap’s younger brother and Leader of Opposition in Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav, is abroad. Against this backdrop, the birthday meeting is being seen as a personal moment amid ongoing family and political complexities.

Emotional Message Shared Online

Earlier in the day, Tej Pratap Yadav shared an emotional message for his mother on social media. In his post, he described Rabri Devi as the “soul of the family” and credited her strength, sacrifices and unconditional love for holding the family together through difficult times. The message struck a personal tone, highlighting her role as his inspiration and emotional anchor.

*Happy Birthday, Maa.*



You are the soul of our family. The steady breath behind every laugh, every prayer, every moment that feels like home. This life we live - warm, imperfect, full of love exists because of you. You held it together long before we even knew what holding on… pic.twitter.com/Uyr3Gg0YGG — Tej Pratap Yadav (@TejYadav14) January 1, 2026

While the visit was brief and low-key, visuals of the cake-cutting ceremony quickly drew attention, given the recent distance between Tej Pratap and the rest of the family leadership.

The development comes at a time when the Rashtriya Janata Dal remains focused on internal cohesion ahead of key political milestones, making the personal reunion noteworthy in both political and familial terms.

Related Video Astrology Forecast 2026: Astrology Forecast Flags Health, Power Challenges for Trump in 2026s