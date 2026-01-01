Tej Pratap Yadav Visits Rabri Devi’s Residence After 6 Months On Her Birthday, Cuts Cake

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesTej Pratap Yadav Visits Rabri Devi’s Residence After 6 Months On Her Birthday, Cuts Cake

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 01 Jan 2026 05:09 PM (IST)
Former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi celebrated her birthday on Thursday, with her elder son Tej Pratap Yadav visiting her residence at 10 Circular Road in Patna after a gap of nearly six months. Tej Pratap reached the residence during the day and was seen cutting a birthday cake with his mother and extending greetings. The visit assumes significance as it comes months after he was kept away from the family home following internal differences within the Lalu Prasad Yadav family.

Tej Pratap’s absence from the family residence followed controversy surrounding his reported relationship with Anushka Yadav, after which Lalu Prasad Yadav had distanced him from both the party and the family household, according to sources.

At present, Lalu Prasad Yadav is in Delhi for medical treatment, while Tej Pratap’s younger brother and Leader of Opposition in Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav, is abroad. Against this backdrop, the birthday meeting is being seen as a personal moment amid ongoing family and political complexities.

Emotional Message Shared Online

Earlier in the day, Tej Pratap Yadav shared an emotional message for his mother on social media. In his post, he described Rabri Devi as the “soul of the family” and credited her strength, sacrifices and unconditional love for holding the family together through difficult times. The message struck a personal tone, highlighting her role as his inspiration and emotional anchor.

While the visit was brief and low-key, visuals of the cake-cutting ceremony quickly drew attention, given the recent distance between Tej Pratap and the rest of the family leadership.

The development comes at a time when the Rashtriya Janata Dal remains focused on internal cohesion ahead of key political milestones, making the personal reunion noteworthy in both political and familial terms.

Input By : Shashank Kumar
About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 01 Jan 2026 05:08 PM (IST)
Tej Pratap Yadav BIHAR Rabri Devi Birthday
