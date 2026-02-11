Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesTaxi Driver Killed While Stopping Men Harassing Girl In Faridabad

Taxi Driver Killed While Stopping Men Harassing Girl In Faridabad

The victim, Jai Singh, a taxi driver who lived in the colony with his family, sustained multiple stab injuries. He was taken to BK Civil Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

By : Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 11 Feb 2026 11:22 AM (IST)

A 32-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death after stepping in to stop a group of youths from harassing a girl in Faridabad’s Girdawar Colony on Monday evening, police said.

The victim, Jai Singh, a taxi driver who lived in the colony with his family, sustained multiple stab injuries. He was taken to BK Civil Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

According to police, Singh was sitting in a nearby park with his friend Saurabh on Monday afternoon when a boy approached him for help, claiming that some youths were harassing his sister. Singh confronted the group and chased them away after warning them.

Taxi Driver Assaulted In Park

Family members said the attackers returned around 8 pm. Singh’s uncle, Ram Prakash Arya, alleged that four to five youths assaulted him in the park, stabbing him seven to eight times, including several blows to the chest.

Hearing his cries, Singh’s wife Aarti rushed to the spot and found him lying in a pool of blood. Saurabh took him to the hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

The family claimed that Saurabh attempted to leave the hospital after admitting Singh, but local residents detained him and informed the police. He later provided details of the incident to investigators.

Police said they were alerted by hospital authorities, after which the body was taken into custody and handed over to the family following a post-mortem examination.

A case of murder has been registered at Palla police station based on a complaint by Singh’s brother, Jagat. The FIR names Sonu and Tushar, along with others, all residents of the same colony.

Police said raids are underway to apprehend the accused and further investigation is in progress.

Singh, the youngest of three brothers, is survived by his wife and two daughters.

Related Video

Breaking News: Ranveer Singh Receives Threatening WhatsApp Voice Note

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 11 Feb 2026 11:22 AM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi NCR News Faridabad Crime
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Vande Mataram Now Must Before 'Jana Gana Mana': Centre In New Guidelines
Vande Mataram Now Must Before 'Jana Gana Mana': Centre In New Guidelines
India
US Quietly Revises India-US Trade Deal Factsheet, Dilutes $500 Billion Purchase Clause, Drops Pulses
US Quietly Revises India-US Trade Deal Factsheet, Dilutes $500 Billion Purchase Clause, Drops Pulses
World
7 Dead, Dozens Injured In Canada School Shooting; Suspect Killed
7 Dead, Dozens Injured In Canada School Shooting; Suspect Killed
Cities
Delhi: After Janakpuri, Another Youth Falls To Death In Open Drain In Rohini; Body Recovered
Delhi: After Janakpuri, Another Youth Falls To Death In Open Drain In Rohini; Body Recovered
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Ranveer Singh Receives Threatening WhatsApp Voice Note
Breaking News: Announcement of New Mosque in Murshidabad Sparks Political Storm
Breaking News: Passenger Plane Crashes Near Mogadishu After Takeoff
Breaking News: Hindu Businessman Killed in Bangladesh Ahead of General Elections
Breaking News: Moving Car Catches Fire in Hyderabad’s Hitech City
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Rifa Deka
Rifa DekaChief Copy Editor
How Deleted Assam BJP Video Raises Questions On Political Messaging & Responsibility
Opinion
Embed widget