Taxi Driver Killed While Stopping Men Harassing Girl In Faridabad

A 32-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death after stepping in to stop a group of youths from harassing a girl in Faridabad’s Girdawar Colony on Monday evening, police said.

The victim, Jai Singh, a taxi driver who lived in the colony with his family, sustained multiple stab injuries. He was taken to BK Civil Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

According to police, Singh was sitting in a nearby park with his friend Saurabh on Monday afternoon when a boy approached him for help, claiming that some youths were harassing his sister. Singh confronted the group and chased them away after warning them.

Taxi Driver Assaulted In Park

Family members said the attackers returned around 8 pm. Singh’s uncle, Ram Prakash Arya, alleged that four to five youths assaulted him in the park, stabbing him seven to eight times, including several blows to the chest.

Hearing his cries, Singh’s wife Aarti rushed to the spot and found him lying in a pool of blood. Saurabh took him to the hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

The family claimed that Saurabh attempted to leave the hospital after admitting Singh, but local residents detained him and informed the police. He later provided details of the incident to investigators.

Police said they were alerted by hospital authorities, after which the body was taken into custody and handed over to the family following a post-mortem examination.

A case of murder has been registered at Palla police station based on a complaint by Singh’s brother, Jagat. The FIR names Sonu and Tushar, along with others, all residents of the same colony.

Police said raids are underway to apprehend the accused and further investigation is in progress.

Singh, the youngest of three brothers, is survived by his wife and two daughters.